Edo Assembly Confirms Chief Judge, 11 Commissioner Nominees

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of Justice Joe Acha as Chief Judge of the state.

The lawmakers also confirmed the nomination of 11 Commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Justice Acha’s confirmation was sequel to a request letter by Obaseki and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie.

Similarly, the confirmation of the 11 Commissioner nominees was affirmed by the State Assembly following a letter by, Obaseki, dated September 28, and addressed to the Speaker, Marcus Onobun, requesting the lawmakers to screen and confirm the nominees as commissioners.

The Commissioner nominees were screened and cleared by the House committee on Rules, Business and Government House led by the Majority leader, Henry Okhuarobo.

Those on the list included Oluwole Osamudiamen lyamu (SAN) (Oredo LGA); Prof. Obehi Akoria (Esan West); Dr. Joan Oviawe (Uhumwode); Ethan Uzamere (Ovia South West), and Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North East).

Others were Marie Edeko (Esan North East); Joseph Eboigbe (Esan Central); Moses Agbukor (Etsako East), lsoken Omo (Ikpoba-Okha); Andrew Emwanta (Egor) and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe (Etsako West).

Okhuarobo, presented the report of the committee on the screened nominees to the house for consideration.

According to the chairman of the committee, the nominees were competent, relatively young and physically fit for the state assignment.

The committee recommended that the nominees having been found to be eligible should be confirmed as commissioners in the state.

The House unanimously in a voice vote confirmed the nominees as commissioners in Edo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

