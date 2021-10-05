COSROPIN Seeks More Support for Senior Citizens

By Folalumi Alaran

The President of Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) Sen. Eze Ajoku has called for more support and equal rights for the older citizens in the country.

Eze made this appeal at a rally to mark the World International Day for Older Persons in Abuja on Monday.

He explained that every year had its own theme to address issues affecting older persons in the world, with this year’s theme “digital equity for all ages” affirming the right and inclusion of the older persons in the digital world.

He stressed that the world today was fast changing and digital technology and communication must be put in the forefront for the older generation.

He said ” In Nigeria, older persons have been excluded from a lot of things.

” No social or economic security, there is elder abuse, stereotyping, abandonment, denial of rights, family exploitation, no legal backing for their rights and privileges.

” COSROPIN championed the establishment of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) and on his own has developed a draft Bill on right and privileges of older persons in Nigeria.

” That Bill has been passed by the senate and is now awaiting concurrence by the House of Representative.

” President Muhammadu Buhari has shown good faith to Nigerian older persons and we are confident that judging from his friendly disposition towards us, he will give assent to this Bill.”

Pastor Victoria Onu, the secretary of the coalition, on her part said the older people were faced with enormous challenge.

She said ” It also gets to the grassroots and the unavailability of adequate health care system. We hope that with all the advocacy we have embarked on, the health care system provided to senior citizens can improve. It is important that the federal government consider subsidizing phones to the elderly persons.”

