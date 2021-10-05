Chief Ladi Williams, SAN is Dead

The son of late Chief Rotimi Williams QC, SAN, Ladi Rotimi-Williams, SAN has passed on. According to the deceased’s younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, Ladi Rotimi-Williams died in the early hours of Sunday from complications due to Covid-19. He was aged 74.

The Learned Silk was said to have been vaccinated, and had also taken the second dose of the vaccine before his demise.

Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams was the Principal/ Founding Partner of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams’ Chambers. He was appointed as a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee in 1988. He was also appointed as a Director of National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), and he served the Corporation during his tenure. His service to other industries has seen him on the Board of Corporations such as UPS/IMNL and Mutual Benefits Assurance.

He was conferred with Silk in 1995.

