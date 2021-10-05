Buhari Returns from Ethiopia

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, the nation’s capital after a three-day official visit to Ethiopia.

The President who left Nigerian shores on Sunday attended the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the second term in office

in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital on Monday.

The Presidential Jet- Nigeria Air Force 1- conveying the President landed at the Presidential wing of Nnamdi Azimiwe international airport around 2 pm Tuesday.

He was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Federal Capital Territory Minister , Muhammad Musa Bello and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Aklali Baba, among other top government officials.

