Buhari may Present 2022 Appropriation Bill to N’Assembly Thursday

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Thursday present the 2022 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

An indication to the effect was given at Tuesday plenary by both Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary and Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, while the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari for the amendment to the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP was being referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.

Senator Abdullahi, who was commenting on the MTEF/ FSP amendment document referred by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Omo-Agege, said: “It’s possible the president may present the real 2022 budget on Thursday.”

Details later…

