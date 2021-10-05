Al-Makura Declares for APC National Chairmanship Race

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura yesterday declared to contest for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the party’s forth coming national convention.

Al-Makura, who is the erstwhile governor of Nasarawa State, made public his desire to contest for the seat in Lafia Local Goverment Area of the state.

He said his desire to campaign for the national chairmanship of the APC was borne out of his conviction to safeguard the good tenets of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “I feel this time is auspicious. And The venue of this grand finale is important. Today I take the opportunity of this grand finale to make a declaration about my aspiration to contest for the office of APC national chairman in the coming convention.

“I consider this important because this is my base. This is my Local GA where my ward and Even the zonal headquarters is. This is where my umbilical cord that gave rise to my political aspiration.

“I, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, wish to contest for the position of APC chairman. I am doing this to ensure cohesion , party unity. To ensure that those values and attributes that came with the emergence of the legacy parties have been kept alive.”

The former governor was optimistic that he knew as a matter of fact he was one of those who participated in the merger exercise that Nigerians have shown unity and commitment to national harmony, to inclusiveness, to Nigeria politics.

He maintained that the reason been that all the legacy parties abandoned their tendencies of ACN in the south west, APGA in the east, ANPP in the north, and CPC in the north.

“But because of our quest, desire to ensure unity of purpose, direction, focus and vision for every Nigerian, we came together to form APC, and abandoned all those premodial sentiments.

“I believe at this material time, people who should manage the affairs of this party are people who know where the party was coming from, where the party is going.

“I can assure you if I become the national chairman, I will ensure equity, fairness, justice and ensure that those of our supporters who joined the party, even if it is today, they are given a sense of belonging and participation,”

Al-Makura maintained.

