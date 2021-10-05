Akpabio, Saraki To Lead Discourse At 3rd AFMESI Annual Symposium

All is set for the 3rd edition of the African Marine Environment Sustainable Initiative (AFMESI) as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio CoN and the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki will lead maritime stakeholders and industry experts to the 3rd edition of the summit Thursday, this week, the organizers have said.

The event themed: “African Blue World: Which Way To Go?” has the Chairman, House Committee on Maritime and Education, Honourable Linda Ikpeazu as the Special Guest of Honour; the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh as the Chief Host; and the Chairman of Starz Group, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun is slated as a Guest of Honour.

According to the Founder of AFMESI, Dr. Felicia Chinwe Mogo, the one-day event would feature several pertinent maritime topics such as; Impact Of Security And Piracy in Maritime Business; Integrated Ocean Management, Science And Governance; Ocean Science And Governance In Marine Environment; Accounting For The Values And Wealth Of The Maritime; and Africa’s position within various ocean-related international laws (int’l).

“The topics would be discussed by high profile panelists, including;

Dr. Pierre Failer, a professor of Economics at the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom and Director, Centre for Blue Governance; Prof. Susan Kholeif, a Marine Geologist, Oceanographer and Ecologist at the National Institute of Oceanography & Fisheries, Egypt; Prof. Rasheed Sumaila, Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Economics Research Unit, Ocean Canada Partnership; Maj-Gen India Garba (Rtd), a trained Combatant, Strategist Logistician, Administrator and Member of AFMESI Advisory Board; Prof. Kelly Hoareau, Director, Blue Economy Research Institute, Seychelles.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

