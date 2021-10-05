Again, Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Others in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi

Three persons were yesterday confirmed killed in a fresh attack by gummen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Another three persons, who sustained injuries during the attack which occurred in Hukke village, Miango district of the council area, received treatment in a hospital in the area.

The Public Relations Officer for Miango Youths Development Association, Mr. Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the attack, accusing the Fulani herdsmen of culpability..

He said the gunmen arrived the village around 3.00 pm on Sunday and killed the victims after operating for about five hours before the intervention of the security men who were alerted on the attacks.

Bitrus said that the attack started from 3.00 pm and lasted for about five hours.

“The security personnel came to the scene after a while and tried their best to contain the situation but before their arrival, the Fulani gunmen had killed three persons and injured three others”, he added.

The youth leader who condemned the attack, gave the names of those killed as Barry Ive, 42yrs;Isaiah Gado, 45yrs and Weyi Chohu, 40yrs, while those who sustained injuries were identified as Bosco Gbere, Barnabas Lundi and Moses Bombo.

The Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command,Ubah Ogaba, when contacted said that security operatives had been deployed in the affected community.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

