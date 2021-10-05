A Day of Giving Dedicated to the Mother, Infant and Child Initiative’

Frank Okosun

Once a year Knight Frank dedicates a day to giving. The people of Knight Frank put gifts together, raise awareness on a Cause and help raise funds to make a difference.

In celebration of their 125 years and to mark its Annual Day of Giving, the MD, Mr Frank Okosun and the Knight Frank Nigeria team, visited the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos on the 28th of September 2021.

The 2021 day of giving was geared towards raising awareness for the high maternal mortality rate in Nigeria, this is inspired by the Lagos state Mother, Infant and Child initiative. The Knight Frank team took with them for their visit, gifts of love, compassion, food and other items. They spent time with the children, getting to know the children and discussing with the Directors of the orphanage; Lady Obieri whom the children call Mama and Mr Obieri whom the children call Papa. They also met the Trustees, other volunteers like Mr Dada and the staff of the Orphanage. The children sang songs and appreciated all the visitors from Knight Frank Nigeria.

The Directors of the Orphanage and the Knight Frank team discussed the issues behind the high maternal mortality rates in Nigeria, the mother, infant and child initiative and the role the Orphanage plays in encouraging mother-child care for children with mentally handicapped mothers and children on a spectrum. They also discussed the role the Government plays in helping research, locate and allocate children, as well as the role individuals can play as volunteers and mentors to help children grow into becoming active members of the society.

The Knight Frank team after their donations left the orphanage inspired and some volunteered for other visits and made even more financial donations to assist the education of the children.

* Frank Okosun is Senior Partner, Knight Frank Nigeria

