2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Collins, Awaziem, Akpeyi, Ejuke Amongst Early Eagles in Camp for CAR

*10 more players expected late last night * Team to train at Teslim Stadium today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Padeborn 07’s Jamilu Collins was the latest addition to Super Eagles camp last night as Nigeria begins preparations to consolidate the lead of Group C of the

2022 World Cup double header clash with Central African Republic on Thursday in Lagos.

By dinner time last night, only Turkish Super Lig’s Chidozie Awaziem of Alanyaspor FC, Chidera Ejuke of CSKA Moscow and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs were amongst the early birds in camp before they were joined by Jamilu Collins.

About 10 more players were being expected as at press time last night.

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji confirmed to THISDAY last night that the team will repeat light gym work out this morning while there will be an evening training session at Teslim Balogun Stadium at 5pm.

“The first 10 minutes will be open to the media before a closed session with only the players, coaches and back room staff begins later,” stressed Raji from Eagles camp at Eko Hotel on Victoria Island last night.

Eagles will entertain the CAR inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday evening before heading to Douala, Cameroon for the reverse fixture on Sunday. The Cameroonian city is the adopted home of the Central Africans after CAF did not approve any of the stadiums in their country for the qualifiers.

With the maximum six points from their first two matches of the campaign (against Liberia in Lagos and against Cape Verde in Mindelo earlier this month), the Super Eagles will be as good in the final leg of the qualifying series if they are able to pick another six points against the central Africans in this double header this week.

