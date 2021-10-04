Yaya Toure ‘Offers’ to Bail out Embattled Barca

Former Barcelona midfielder and Cote d’ Ivoire legend Yaya Toure has stated he is readily available to help Barcelona at any given time if he is contacted to do so.

The Blaugrana have been inconsistent this season, and have suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions, the latest one coming on Saturday when they fell 2-0 to La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Barca have won just once in their last six matches in all competitions, losing thrice and drawing twice. It is a run that is hurting the club’s faithful, and it is for this reason the former midfielder has offered himself to help the team if needed.

“It may be a difficult time for the club but my belief for Barcelona is strong,” Toure, who is currently the Akhmat Grozny assistant coach, posted on his official social media account.

“I will always be available for the club should they need me anytime as my heart is forever with the club, the people, and the fans.

“My time at Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club decided to trust me when I was still a young player, yet to establish myself in the top leagues. I will forever be grateful to the club for what they have done for me.”

The now 38-year-old was signed by the Spanish heavyweights from Monaco in 2007 and played until the summer of 2010 when Manchester City came calling. While at Barca, the West African won La Liga titles in 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons.

He also won the Copa del Rey in the 2008/09 season as well as the UEFA Champions League that year.

In 2009, he won the Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with Barca, and has now suggested he is keen to help the under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman.

On the La Liga table, Barcelona are placed in the ninth position with 12 points from the seven matches they have played. The former champions have managed three wins, as many draws, and a loss.

Rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are joint top with 17 points the latter having played one more match (eight).

