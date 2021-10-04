Woman Drowns in a Well in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A woman identified as Fatimah Ranti at the weekend drowned in a well in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the incident was discovered in the wee hours of yesterday at Asunara Ile Kola Compound, off Balogun Fulani in Ilorin.

When contacted, the Head of Department (HOD), Media and Publicity of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the ugly incident.

According to him, “Just early this morning, October 3, 2021, about 06:59hours, the Kwara State Fire Service was summoned for one rescue operation at No 185 Asunara Ile Kola Compound, off Balogun Fulani road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Indeed, it was so sad that the woman was recovered dead from the domestic well by the firemen.

“Alhaji Asunara, the head of the compound, to who Fatimah Ranti (the victim) was handed over, told the fireteam that the incident happened since yesterday night, but was only detected this (yesterday) morning.”

He said the Director of the state Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged everyone to be more vigilant in their neighborhoods in order to prevent similar occurrences.

