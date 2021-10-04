Red Hot Awoniyi Scores Brace, Gets Eagles Call up

Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi who scored the two goals in the 2-1 defeat of Mainz 05 yesterday has been invited to Super Eagles as replacement for Lorient forward Terem Moffi.

Gernot Rohr extended the invite to the gangling forward as Nigeria prepare to consolidate 2022 World Cup qualifying round against Central African Republic on Thursday in Lagos.

The Under-17 World Cup winner has been ignored by Nigeria’s Franco-German gaffer but Awoniyi’s recent form has become talking points of most football circles in the country.

Moffi was named as replacement for Everton winger Alex Iwobi on Friday. However, the Lorient forward sustained an injury in his team’s 1-1 draw against Clermont yesterday to now rule him out of the double-header against CAR.

The Nigeria Football Federation announced on Sunday night that Awoniyi will take the place of the 21-year-old.

Awoniyi has scored five goals in seven league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

The Super Eagles will take on CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos on October 7 before facing same opponent three days later in Douala.

Awoniyi scored twice as Union Berlin rallied back from a goal down to beat Mainz 05 in their Bundesliga clash at the MEWA Arena on Sunday night.

Marcus Ingvarsten put Mainz ahead six minutes before the break after he was set up Kayode Onisiwo.

Elsewhere in the German Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt subjected Bayern Munich to a first league 2-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in 30 matches.

Filip Kostic struck seven minutes from time as Frankfurt secured a first win of the season and first at Bayern since 2000.

Leon Goretzka scored in the first half, but Frankfurt captain Martin Hinteregger quickly hit back.

Bayern, last beaten at home in November 2019, remain top of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

