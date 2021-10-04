Oyetola Restates Commitment to Infrastructure Devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has restated his commitment to invest more in the state infrastructure for socioeconomic prosperity.

Oyetola noted that infrastructural improvement is a key component of sustainable socioeconomic development, which every purposeful government must not downplay.

He disclosed this at the weekend through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during a Family Meeting held at Holy Trinity, Oke-Afo, Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government.

Oyetola emphasised that he has continued to fulfill his electoral promise to the good people of the state by raising the bar of state infrastructure in a manner that would reflect adequate, quality and equitable service delivery.

He said: “In a bid to ensure the fulfillment of the pact we had with people of the state before assuming the office, the current administration has continued many uncompleted roads inherited from the previous administration, as well as carried out several road intervention efforts, including construction and rehabilitation of rural and township roads across the three Senatorial Districts, which are in tandem with the quality, equitable and adequate service/project delivery of our Development Agenda.

“The effort is in realisation of the fact that infrastructural development maintains a primacy in the socioeconomic dynamics of every society, as it does not only have visible effect on environment but also directly impacts social welfare by stimulating cost effectiveness in commercial activities, increased safety, and security network development. More importantly, it determines general economic growth and prosperity of every given polity.

“In view of the foregoing, our commitment to giving more deliveries in the area of infrastructural development among other critical sectors remains unflinching for the better of all and sundry in the state.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Elende of Oke-Ende, Oba Abdul Rauf Olaniyan, who spoke on behalf of the people of Ifelodun, commended the governor for his shrewd leadership style, which has brought about tremendous development to all sectors in the state, noting that his great deliveries in infrastructural development are not unnoticed by well-meaning individuals across board.

The revered monarch specifically appreciated the governor for the ongoing construction of Osogbo-Ikirun-IlaOdo Road and that of Eko-Ende to Ikirun, which has been in a bad shape for a long time, saying such roads would undoubtedly revive the socioeconomic activities of the area.

He however, pleaded with the government to consider the rehabilitation of more intra-community roads that needed attention in Ifelodun Local Government while reaffirming the maximum support and allegiance of the people to Oyetola’s administration even beyond 2022.

