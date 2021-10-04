Iheanacho Celebrates 25th Birthday with Goal at Crystal Palace

*Foxes blow 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Selhurst Park
Duro Ikhazuagbe
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday with a 31st minute goal for Leicester but the Foxes blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace.
It was ‘Senior Man’s’ first English Premier League start of the seven-week old season at Palace’s Selhurst Park. The goal was also Iheanacho’s second in his last three games with his first coming in the 2-0 win at Millwall in the Carabao Cup.
He was replaced in the 71st minute by James Maddison.
After going into the break 2-0 down, teenage substitute England-born Nigerian midfielder, Michael Olise, pulled a goal back for Palace with a brilliant volley past Kasper Schmeichel.
Former Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp added a second just 48 seconds after his introduction, heading past Schmeichel with only his second touch.
Brendan Rodgers’ side opened the scoring against the run of play when Iheanacho capitalised on a mistake from Joachim Andersen before slotting past Vicente Guaita on 31 minutes.
Jamie Vardy added a second six minutes later with a cool finish from Harvey Barnes’ assist.
The draw means Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park under manager Patrick Vieira, who is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.
Elsewhere, Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected late equaliser gave Manchester City a fully deserved point after a moment of genius by Mohamed Salah looked to have earned Liverpool victory in an Anfield 2-2 thriller yesterday.
Reigning champions City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were each hoping to take over from Chelsea at the top of the table, but this draw result means Thomas Tuchel’s side stay clear at the Premier League summit on 16 points while Liverpool and Man City on 15 and 14 points respectively.
RESULTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cry’ Palace 2-2 Leicester
Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa
West Ham 1- 2 Brentford
Liverpool 2-2 Man City
SERIE A
Fiorentina 1-2 Napoli
Roma 2-0 Empoli
Sampdoria 3-3 Udinese
Bologna 3-0 Lazio
BUNDESLIGA
Mainz 1-2 Union Berlin
B’Munich 1-2 E’Frankfurt
Bielefeld 0-3 Leverkusen
LIGUE 1
Rennes 2-0 PSG
Monaco 3-0 Bordeaux
Nantes 2-0 Troyes
Lilles 2-0 Marseille