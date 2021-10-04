I have Turned a New Leaf, Robbery Suspect Begs Police

A 27- year-old suspected member of a dreaded armed robbery gang, which operated in Abuja and neighbouring states, has been arrested by the police, while efforts are on to arrest other members of his gang.

The suspect, Christian Clifford, who claimed to have stopped robbery, had twice escaped from the police and from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) and escaped with handcuffs.

The suspect who was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligent Response Team (IRT) on 22nd September 2021 at an undisclosed hotel in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital.

In a confessional statement made to the police team after his arrest, the suspect opened-up that he had robbed at different points in Abuja metropolis and Ke!i in Nassarawa State and also that he had earlier jumped from Police vehicle in one of his travails in Police net upon being taken to court for arraignment.

He claimed to be an indigene of Plateau State, but was born in Takum, Taraba State, where his parents raised him and his siblings before he relocated to Abuja.

On the locations where he had robbed victims and perpetrated his nefarious act, he said that he alongside three other gang members had robbed a family in Jos road Keffi, and one other house at Karu area of Abuja, where they stole a laptop and were later arrested.

The suspect said that he has stopped participating in armed robbery activities and that he is now a registered photographer at the National Centre for Women Development.

He also confessed to have robbed a family of the sum of N18 million, some phones and other items at Jos road in Keffi Nassarawa State in 2015.

Clifford also told the police that he escaped from the custody of the disbanded Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS), after a stolen phone was tracked to him.

He claimed to have bought the phone in question from a friend, who he alleged introduced him to robbery, but the police investigations revealed that the phone and others were stolen during a robbery operation at the GSM Village, Wuse, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while commending security operatives for the unrelenting fought against violent crimes in the country, assured citizens of the commitment of the Force to improving public safety and security and upholding law and order in the country.

