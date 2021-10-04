FCMB Celebrates Customer Service Week, Says Customer Focus its Core Value

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), will today join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s customer service week, with a commitment to continuously offer easy to use products and platforms, and to offer the very best customer experience, which will save their customers’ time, and increase their prosperity.

The Bank’s Executive Management team gave this commitment ahead of activities commemorating Customer Service Week, which holds from today to the 8thof this month.

This year’s theme is, “Power of Service,” which highlights the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

In a statement, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, expressed gratitude to customers of the bank for their patronage and loyalty over the years.

She said that the bank fully recognises the power of customers and service.

“Giving us the opportunity to provide you with our services is of great importance to us. We don’t take your patronage for granted, so we will continue to focus on delivering the very best products and services to meet your current and future financial needs, “Edun informs.

On her part, the Senior Vice President, and Head of Service Management, Ms. Felicia Obozuwa, said the best time of the year for the bank continues to be Customer Service Week.

While stressing that every day is customer service day at FCMB, she added that the bank is always excited at the extensive opportunity to honour service excellence during the week-long celebration.

“This year is particularly important. We will not only celebrate our customers, we will also celebrate the efficient, friendly, and helpful service, which our service champions across our branches provide every day. It’s always a pleasure to share our quality products and services with our customers, we can’t wait to do more, “Obozuwa disclosed.

FCMB, she stated, has lined up a series of exciting activities to celebrate and reward customers and employees during this year’s Customer Service Week. “They include a 10 per cent bonus for purchase of N500 airtime and above via the bank’s *329# USSD platform, transaction free day for business account holders on the Bank’s Business app and a game tagged, “Scavenger Hunt”.

There will also be a virtual customer engagement session with the bank’s Managing Director. This session will allow customers to get direct information from the bank on salient issues and the opportunities available for personal and business growth.

“Activities celebrating young customers are also part of the activity lined-up for the week. FCMB will deliver special gifts to children across the country who operate kiddies accounts and whose birthdays fall within the week of October 4 to 8. A virtual party for employees of the Bank will hold on October 8. Some of them will be honoured for exceeding expectations, going above and beyond to solve customers’ problems, and helping them achieve personal and business goals, “she said.

The annual Customer Service Week celebration started 37 years ago as a period set aside to recognise and appreciate the job done by people in service organisations. It emphasises the importance of customer service in running successful businesses and the role(s) played by employees in achieving this.

