Ekong, Etebo’s Manager at Watford Fired!

Hisco Munoz, the manager of Super Eagles trio of William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis at Watford, has been sacked.

Watford announced Munoz’s sack in a statement released on their official website yesterday.

The Hornets have won just one of their last five games, losing three and drawing one.

Their last fixture under Munoz saw the newly promoted club lose 1-0 at Leeds United and are currently in 15th position on seven points, four points above the relegation zone.

The statement read:”Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach.

“The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

“The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season’s promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

“No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new Head Coach,” concludes the statement posted on the club’s website on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

