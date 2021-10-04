Durosinmi-Etti: AGS Tribe’s Partnership with Amazon Will Boost Women’s Financial Independence

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Founder of AGS Tribe, Mrs Ife Durosinmi-Etti, has said that the partnership between AGS Tribe and Amazon was to ensure that women occupy top positions in organizations and for them to be financially independent.

A statement issued in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, quoted Durosinmi-Etti as saying “AGS Tribe, a women’s community with focus of enabling women for success, is partnering Amazon, an E-commerce conglomerate, to bring opportunities to women and youths in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.”

She explained: “With our partnership with Amazon, we look forward to seeing more women not just in top roles with Amazon, but also seeing them earn as much or even more than their male counterparts as long as they are qualified.

“This is going to be a huge shift and a push in the right direction. As an organization, we will continue to put our best foot forward by not just providing these opportunities for women, but also preparing them for such opportunities.”

She added that AGS Tribe has been working on creating and providing amazing opportunities for women and youths in Nigeria and Africa as a whole and has fostered financial and economic growth and stability for its members over the years.

“In a culmination of our efforts to bring opportunities to women and young people, we launched the AGS Tribe App in December, 2020 which has an opportunity board that showcases opportunities from around the world.

“The App is an additional innovation to the AGS products and was created to further inspire, connect and build the capacity of young entrepreneurs and professionals. Since its launch, the App has been impactful for women globally, it is a social community with daily updates and various impactful features which are easily accessIble to its members”, she added.

According to the statement, team members from Amazon who were present during the partnership deal said that the company reached out to AGS Tribe because they noticed that they were determined to ensure that women and youths were making impacts in Africa.

The statement read: “We reached out to AGS Tribe a few months ago because we saw what they were doing in terms of diversity and empowerment, and it aligned with what the Engineering services team in Amazon is doing.

“We are excited to be partnering with AGS Tribe as they will now be hiring partners with Amazon Engineering Services in recruiting talents for Amazon from within Africa. The roles will include recruiters, managers, Program and Project managers, business analysts and interns.”

