A Call to Professionalism, Collaboration and Discipline

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Precious Ugwuzor report that the recent visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya to the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army was a call for personnel to imbibe professionalism, collaboration with sister services and discipline in order to combat the present nationwide security challenges

As part of his maiden operational visits to formations and units of the Nigerian Army (NA) after his appointment as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya recently toured the 81 Division Command.

Commissioning of NA Ordnance School

During his maiden visit to Lagos, his first port of call was to the Nigerian Army Cantonment Epe where he commissioned the Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS).

The Commandant of NAOS Major General Adeyemi Alabi, who conducted the COAS round the facilities explained that the school consists of 26 classrooms, one auditorium named after Major General OA Akintade and an administrative block. After the tour, the COAS also performed the foundation laying of the NAOS Sports Complex.

Meanwhile, the COAS, who interacted with the Traditional Ruler of Epe, the Oloja of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Animashahun, advocated for mutual cooperation to combat security challenges in Epe and environs, adding that the NA will be readily available to assist and support whenever the need arises.

In his response, Oba Kamorudeen Animashahun commended the NA for its efforts at tackling security challenges across the country, just as he promised the community’s cooperation in the actualisation of the COAS vision.

Charge to Troops

On the second day of the tour, the COAS visited 81 Division where the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Lawrence Fejokwu briefed him on activities and challenges of the division.

Thereafter, the COAS and entourage moved to 65 battalion in Bonny Camp, where he addressed troops and charged officers and men of the division to always display professionalism, discipline and alertness in the discharge of their respective duties.

Urging officers and men of the NA to work harmoniously with the security agencies to actualise his vision, he assured victory over security challenges confronting the country, adding that all hands must be on deck to fight the myriad security challenges in the country.

Noting that the new rotation plan put in place would enable the army and sister services achieve more results, he reiterated that no single security agency can solve the challenges being faced by the country, just as he urged troops to work closely with other services to ensure criminals are warded off.

He said: “The enemy we are facing in terms of security challenges are within. They interact with the community, that is why we must remain professional and vigilant. No service or agency can do it alone. So, we must put hands together to do it. We should be more professional and relate well with other law abiding citizens who are doing their jobs well. All organisations have areas of challenges. What is important is the ability to improve and work on these identified areas and improve on them.”

Charging the troops to improve on their operations, conducts and activities in order to scuttle plans by the enemies to interact with the community, he commending the battalion for putting up good defence in various operations, just as he urged them to remain alert and vigilant especially in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos.

He said: “I appreciate you for the job you are doing and urge you not to rest on your oars, but improve on our operations, conduct and activities. I also urge you to continue to be professional soldiers working in harmony with other agencies and relating well with other law abiding citizens who are doing their jobs well.

“Lagos is cosmopolitan and a lot of people are here, it is a city with a lot of people, the more reason you should remain at alert and vigilant.h Therefore, we must continue to work in synergy with other services and other agencies because what we do not see, another element will see.”

Assuring the troops of their welfare, the COAS said some of the challenges being faced like lack of electricity, inadequate accommodation and bed spaces were being looked into.

Yahaya further pledged that “we will look for more accommodation that we can provide for our troops. Kits and vehicles will be provided. I am pleased to be here with you and I ask you to remain professionals.”

“I challenge the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and senior NCOs to remind personnel that they have responsibility.You have to be on time before you check somebody for late coming. I also urge you all to be your neighbours’ keeper and always check up on one another to see how you can be of assistance to them and their family,” he added.

He warned against desertion, directing personnel to report colleagues they know who have deserted but were still hanging around the barracks.

On Operation Checkmate, he said that has been put in place to arrest deserters and those who run away from the military, reminding them they were not forced to join in the first instance and must follow the procedure to exit the service when they want to.

Yahaya also advised personnel to prove themselves in all areas to be eligible for promotion, noting that there were limited spaces at the top.

“That is why in a battalion, there is only one Lieutenant Colonel because there is a selection process for promotion so it will be wrong to promote everybody at once. So, that is why you have to work hard, earn a place, meet the criteria for promotion and you will be promoted,” he urged.

One of the highlights of the occasion was the presentation of a brand-new Hilux to Master Warrant Officer Aniekan Udoekpo, the 81 Division Regimental Sergeant Major, where the COAS assured officers and men of elevation as at when due in line with best practices.

Inspections

Afterwards, the COAS inspected and commissioned some projects at various army formations in Lagos including Bonny Cantonment, NA Command Supply and Transport Apapa, Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals, Nigerian Army Signal School among others.

Boost for Logistics

As part of the operational visit, the COAS commissioned the permanent site of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics at Ojo Cantonment.

He noted that with the inauguration of the college’s permanent site, the NA is better poised to surmount security challenges across the country, adding that with the current character of warfare, which is dynamic, the battle space is becoming increasingly unpredictable and volatile due to the fluidity of the operational environment.

He further said to conduct a successful counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations which is the main security challenge in the country at the moment, a sound and well-thought-out logistics support system is required.

COAS therefore urged the Commandant NACOL Major General Martin Enendu to reinvigorate efforts at training the required proficient manpower for the NA in the sphere of logistics planning and execution.

In another development, while pledging continuous loyalty to the presidency and Nigerians, the COAS inaugurated the seven newly refurbished Styr Trucks for uploading and backloading equipment casualty from the frontline to the rear line at the NA Special Retrofitting and Repair Workshop (NASRRW) Ojo Cantonment.

Touchdown at Ogun

Touching down at Ogun State, which is also part of 81 Division’s area of responsibility (AOR), the COAS commissioned the 81 Division Training School at Ajilete – Owode in Ogun State which coincided with the graduation ceremony of the student of the Infantry Basic Battle Course 1 who demonstrated their combatant readiness to wage war against insurgency and terrorism as well as other security challenges.

The COAS while rounding off the operational visit at 35 Artillery Brigade Alamala in Ogun State stated that the army will sphere no effort in dealing decisively with bandits and other criminal elements threatening the security of the country.

Noting that he was at Alamala to assess the operational readiness of the Brigade in tackling insecurity in the country, the COAS while interacting with officers and men of the of the Brigade, stressed the need for synergy with other security agencies in the country.

The Army Chief was also at the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo IV where he solicited for support and cooperation of the royal fathers towards an enduring peace and tranquility in the country.

The senior officers who accompanied the COAS for the visit included the Commander Training and Doctrine Major General Stevenson Olabanji; the Chief of Logistics Major General Omotomilola Akintade; Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Olufemi Akinjobi; Provost Marshal (Army) Major General Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba; the Chief of Military Intelligence, Brigadier General Danladi Salihu; the Chief of Staff to COAS, Brigadier General Aminu Umar and other staff officers to COAS.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

