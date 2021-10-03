WhiteMoney Wins Big Brother Naija Season 6

By Vanessa Obioha

After spending 70 days in the Big Brother Naija house, WhiteMoney has emerged as the winner of the sixth season of the popular reality TV show. He edges out Liquorose the popular dancer.

The entrepreneur was among the 11 male housemates who entered the house on July 24. He was loved by many for his good sense of humour while his colleagues appreciated his flair for cooking, although a few opposed his dominance in the kitchen. They viewed it as his strategy in the game.

The 29-year-old from Enugu State takes home the N90 million grand prize which includes a N30 million cash prize, an Innoson SUV, expense paid-trips cash prizes in abeg, and Patricia wallets among others.

Fans of the finalists gathered at Lekki for a live screening where Toke Makinwa engaged and interacted with them about their expectations.

Before parting with them, Big Brother shared some inspiring words with them.

“You may be liked or disliked but you will never be forgotten.”

Ebuka quickly got down to business, evicting Emmanuel from the house.

“I’m surprised I got this far. So getting here is exciting to me,” said the Akwa Ibom indigene.

His eviction was followed by Angel, the youngest housemate to stay till the finale. Her plans include starting a mental health blog and opening a salon and spa.

Cross became the third housemate to leave the house. He was known as the life of the party and a ladies man. Cross hoped to be in the top three but unfortunately, it didn’t come to pass.

Pere who entered the house as a wildcard however made it to the top three. He ended up as the second runner-up of the season.

The season finale was marked with performances from Made Kuti, the grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, e former BBNaija contestant Avala; BBNaija season 5 winner Laycon and Ajebo Hustlers.

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition recorded many firsts. It was the first time the show had a double launch date. The male housemates entered the house on July 24 while the female joined them on July 25. Four other housemates would later enter the show bringing the total number of contestants this season to 26.

Also, early in the game, Big Brother introduced the wildcards, Maria and Pere. The season recorded a king-size eviction which saw Boma, Michael, Tega and Peace leave on one night.

The season was headlined by abeg while Patricia was the associate sponsor.

