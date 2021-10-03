Turn Up Friday, Owambe Saturday Among New Lineup on Africa Magic

The party shows Turn Up Friday and Owambe Saturday that kept viewers entertained during the lockdown period last year will be returning to the screen this October. MultiChoice Nigeria made the announcement recently. The shows are part of the lineup for the last quarter of the year.

Turn Up Friday, a club-like event hosted by On-Air Personality Do2dtun gained prominence during the lockdown period for the unique way it re-enacted the club scene. Viewers were entertained by the playlist of disc jockeys featured in the programme. Also, the over one-hour show puts the spotlight on rising DJs who engage in a battle of some sort. Viewers were also encouraged to share videos of themselves dancing which are displayed on the show.

Likewise, Owambe Saturday was reminiscent of the social parties that attract the best of live music. Therefore, Steve Onu, the pioneer host, always had a live band dishing out songs suited for weddings and other social events. Veteran musicians like Shina Peters were also invited to perform with the band. For the new season, veteran comedian Tee-A will play the host.

To many during the lockdown season, these two shows made the pandemic bearable. Therefore, calls to have it back on screen continue to grow louder. Viewers can now watch the shows when they return on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 on Africa Magic Family.

Also returning to the screen is a spinoff to the ‘Mercy & Ike’ show, ‘Mercy, What Next?’, which starts Sunday, October 10 on Africa Magic Showcase, as well as a new season of

Music Buzz, which starts Wednesday, October 6 on Africa Magic Urban.

New drama series heading to the platform include ‘Dilemma’ and ‘Venge’, which will premiere on Monday, October 4 on Africa Magic Showcase from 8 pm, while ‘The Rishantes’ and ‘Movement (Japa)’, will start airing in November.

“These new drama series present fresh storylines, suspense-filled plots, and parades a mix of established and up-and-coming names in Nollywood that will have viewers from across Africa immersed in another top-notch Africa Magic production. On the other hand, fans will get to enjoy some of their beloved Africa Magic magazine and reality shows as they make a return for a more exciting season,” said Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola.

‘Dilemma’ and ‘Venge’ are exclusive to DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers. They are also available on Showmax to subscribers on the bouquets.

