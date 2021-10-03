Tinubu Meets Northern Lawmakers, Says He’s Undergoing Physiotherapy

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has stated that he is healthy but only undergoing physiotherapy in London.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, disclosed this when the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase visited him in London on the occasion of Nigeria’s 61 Independence day anniversary.

He, however, said he was undergoing physiotherapy, which he described as “gruesome.”

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu who was dressed in kaftan and a red cap said, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physiotherapy that is gruesome.”

Since his departure, Tinubu’s London home has become a Mecca of sorts as he has been visited by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

His prolonged stay abroad has, however, drawn criticism from a section of Nigerians who believe he ought to have stayed in the country to receive treatment.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said should Tinubu become President in 2023, he would continue Buhari’s tradition of seeking treatment abroad at the expense of taxpayers.

