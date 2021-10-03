Society Watch With Adebayo Adeoye

Mo Abudu’s Many ‘Sins’



No doubt, if you are a bibliophile or someone with an insatiable appetite for biographies and autobiographies, you would definitely love to read a book on Mosunmola Abudu, famously called Mo Abudu.

The multiple award-winner, who is also the first African woman in the continent to own a pan-African TV channel, EbonyLife TV, is a great inspiration and role model to the womenfolk in Africa. Her story had caught the attention of Forbes in 2013 when she was honoured with a prestigious award for treading an unbeaten path among African women.

For obvious reasons, when her name is mentioned, you may think she gained fame only for her heroic journey in the media business. That is not always the case, as she now has her hand in other pies, where she has proven that she possesses the proverbial magic wand.

Years back, she had dared mighty things, in pursuit of glorious triumphs. With persistence and unwavering commitment to the attainment of excellence in her endeavours, things had begun to work for her; and today, she is a reference point in the business world. Even so, she is celebrated at home and abroad as one of the crème of Nigeria’s league of extraordinary entrepreneurs.

Her success is attributable to hard work and valuable lessons she had learnt in her childhood days through adulthood.

However, her almost unmatched achievements, as well as her intimidating résumé, seem to be giving some people a headache. Rather than getting applause for her attainment, her ‘enemies’ see this as her ‘sins’ which she must be punished and rubbished for. The beautiful woman and go-getter is now reportedly an object of corrosive attacks by some vile folks.

Lately, her critics have attributed her success to her intimate relationships with two state governors (a former and serving one) from one of the South-west states. It was also alleged that she once dated a former bank chief.

However, her fans and ardent admirers have come to her defence, saying she rose to the pinnacle of her career through sheer hard work, resoluteness and firmness of purpose.

‘’Why do people have to be overly suspicious of a successful woman who struggles to reach the peak of her career?’’ a source asked rhetorically.

Abudu, also the Founder of Vic Lawrence & Associates, one of Nigeria’s leading outsourcing firms and media, was born in Hammersmith Hospital, London, United Kingdom. She obtained a Master’s degree in Human Resources Development from the University of Westminster in London.

The TV goddess started her professional career as a Recruitment Consultant with the Atlas Recruitment Consultancy firm in the UK. She was later headhunted by Starform Group, a very successful business information group in the UK in 1990. Between 1990 and 1992, she assumed responsibility for the research, design and production of several conferences and seminars whilst at Starform.

Much later in life, she joined ExxonMobil. She, however, resigned after a decade to start Buckeyes Lawrence and Associates Limited.

A lover of humanity, she runs The Inspire Africa Foundation, a human investment arm of Inspire Africa Limited. The non-profit organisation focuses on raising funds to implement society-transforming initiatives.

Bola Shagaya’s Plans for 62nd Birthday



Successful people, they say, have two things on their lips: silence and smile. The smile is said to solve problems, while the silence is to avoid problems. Both seem to be the driving force and, perhaps, the secret behind the success of Hajia Bola Shagaya, a socialite of note. Her name evokes a lot of images in the minds of her fans: success, wealth, ambition, power, philanthropy and fellow-feeling, among others. Despite the uncertainty in the nation’s business sector, she has been able to stay above the waters with her acuity and ingenuity.

More than six decades after the stylish woman was brought forth to this “sinful world”, there is enough proof that God has continually lavished His favours on her.

She has always helped the needy around her in appreciation of all God has done. She does this religiously based on her strong belief in her faith, Islam, as well as lessons learnt from her heroes about helping the needy. She lives by the popular saying that “when you help the needy, leave your camera at home.”

In other words, she hates making noise of her numerous philanthropic gestures and donations.

So, as she sets to mark her 62nd birthday on Sunday, October 10, 2021, her admirers agree that her life is worth celebrating. Though sources say the birthday celebration will be devoid of fanfare, she will, among other things, organise a prayer to appreciate the Almighty God for His faithfulness in her life. For some of her close family members and friends, the event will certainly afford them another rare opportunity to show love to the very stylish woman, who has been recognised at home and abroad as a successful entrepreneur. Shagaya is usually driven by an abiding quest to change the lives of her compatriots for the better. No one would tar her with the brush of a wheeler-dealer in her day-to-day business activities.

Growing up, she never allowed her pristine dream to be entombed; she pursued it with infectious gusto. She is a very strong woman who has never been hamstrung by any circumstance around her.

A Well-deserving Award for Folashade Grace Bent



At a first meeting, you will not only be attracted to her ravishing beauty, but also her brilliance and intelligence. Senator Folashade Grace Bent epitomises poise, allure and style. Just like a goldfish that has no hiding place, her sartorial elegance speaks volumes about her.

The woman, who represented Adamawa South Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, has always been recognised and celebrated for the several developmental projects she put in place while in office.

It was, therefore, not surprising to her fans when she was honoured with the CLIMA Africa Award 2021, in recognition of her outstanding achievements and impacts on humanity, on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

An obviously elated Senator Bent, in her remarks on the occasion, said: “I didn’t see it coming, especially against the background that I am not occupying any political office, which some people may have thought was the reason for the award.

“I feel the genuineness of the award coming at a time when I am out of a political office, but have consistently and effortlessly continued to assist indigent Nigerians, less-privileged, youths and the widows with my NGO, Grace Bent Light Foundation.

I never knew I was being watched. This is one of the very good awards I have received in recent times. It is obvious that in whatever we do in life, we can only run but cannot hide. I congratulate the CLIMA Africa organisers for their painstaking meticulousness in selecting the crop of awardees for this year 2021.”

The award ceremony that was held in Abuja saw other prominent Nigerians honoured alongside Senator Bent in different categories for their positive impacts on society.

They included former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was honoured with the ‘Positive Impact Peace’ award; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, and Chairman emeritus, DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, among other eminent Nigerians.

It will be recalled that, in 2007, Senator Bent made history when she defeated many of her opponents in the senatorial election to represent Adamawa South, the largest senatorial district in the state, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Consequently, she became the first female senator in the northeast geopolitical region of Nigeria and also the first female senator, based on marital affiliation, to be elected to the Senate in the whole of northern Nigeria.

Besides, she is the first Nigerian to systematically analyse inter-ethnic marriages in her book titled: “Inter-Ethnic Marriages In Nigeria: Beacon of National Unity.”

According to CLIMA Africa CEO, Uwak Mike, the organisation “celebrates Christian legends and impact makers in every sphere of life, irrespective of age and gender.”

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Completes Eye-popping Architectural Masterpiece



Like many parts of Victoria Island in Lagos, Idowu Taylor Street, over the decades, has been dotted with so many beautiful skyscrapers, office towers and massive shopping centres. But anyone who frequents the area would have observed yet another beautiful structure, Greystone Tower, on Engineering Close.

The presence of the 19-storey building owned by billionaire business mogul, Mr. Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs, Chairman of Platform Petroleum, has since changed the narrative of the neighbourhood that now wears a new look.

Sitting on an area of 2,031 square meters, the building, which started in 2015, is the tallest skyscraper in the entire neighbourhood. Before its completion, Lulu-Briggs, a graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State had altered the design, all in the quest for excellence.

Greystone Tower built by Dori Construction & Engineering Limited occupies 1,110 square meters. The parking section of the building takes first to fifth floors; the 6th-floor on an area of 506 square meters is where the cafe and restaurant, with a gym are. Each flat size remains 100-to-150 square feet.

From the seventh floor to the 16th are expansive offices all found in 10 floors tastefully furnished for any company’s comfort. For those who want to have relaxation or accommodation, the 17th floor has en-suite luxury four three-bedroom Pent-House apartments as commercial executive residences. The River State-born billionaire exhibited his experience in real estate projects when he dedicated the 19th floor, specially for a rooftop and skyline Lounge with enough sunshine and oxygen to supply the comfort only nature can guarantee.

Not done yet, there is a helicopter landing arena on the top floor that provides services for the people on the move and all structural materials come with steel provided with an exquisite view of the Atlantic Ocean. Already, the corporate headquarters of Platform Petroleum Development Company Limited has taken up office space in Greystone Towers.

Interestingly, despite his great accomplishments, one can say that the shrewd businessman is still a story waiting to be told. Since he started as a businessman, he has continued to ply his trade in such a way that makes many of his competitors green with envy.

Considering his chain of businesses, which includes oil and gas, real estate, among others, it is evident that he enjoys uncommon grace, especially when you consider the inclement business climate in the country.

Lulu-Briggs or DLB, as he is popularly known, is a seasoned legal practitioner of over 30 years post-call, an accomplished businessman, technocrat, politician and grassroots mobiliser.

Torrent of Honours for Folly Coker



In one of his oft-quoted statements, the popular Bishop of Caesarea, also called Saint Basil the Great, said: ‘’A good deed is never lost. He who sows courtesy reaps friendship; he who plants kindness gathers love; pleasure bestowed on a grateful mind was never sterile, but generally, gratitude begets reward.”

Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), is known to have worked wonders wherever fate had placed him in the public service in the past years. As Commissioner for Arts and Culture in Lagos State, he shone brilliantly.

No doubt, when he was relieved of his job by the then governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, a bigger role was thrown unto his laps by President Muhammadu Buhari for his excellent performance in Lagos. As he continues to make giant strides in his current position, he is also being rewarded with awards and honours to the admiration of all.

A few days ago, he was conferred with the chieftaincy title of the Baba Eto of Ilara Kingdom in Epe Local Government of Lagos State.

While he is basking in the euphoria of that enviable honour, His Royal Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has announced that he will install the amiable man with the title of Baba Eto of Yorubaland, a title synonymous with one that was once held by his late father, Chief Nathaniel Folarin-Coker

Speaking during the recently concluded Olojo Festival in the ancient town, the Ooni described the NTDC boss as one of the finest cosmopolitan Yoruba products who, despite their aristocratic background and intercontinental exposure, never allowed that to becloud their robust sense of cultural appreciation of their root as Yoruba.

He further described him as an ’Omoluabi ponbele’, a first-class and thoroughbred Yoruba, who is culturally and properly brought up in Yoruba tradition and culture, and who has never distanced himself from identifying with his background as a Yoruba.

The monarch added that Coker is a first-class administrator and an expert when it comes to planning, organising, execution and branding of any event to drive home economic profitability, awareness creation and public acceptability of any potent idea or concept. He disclosed that he had been tracking the profile of the NTDC boss even before his political appointments and that he had noticed that he is fit and proper.

Ooni pointed out that Coker had expanded his coast from Lagos to many parts of the federation via his performance as the Director-General of NTDC, where he has not only been marketing and enhancing Nigeria tourism potentialities to the world but has also been strategically and consistently packaging and branding Nigerian foods to all on a global platform.

Although no date has been fixed yet for the conferment of the title, many have started referring the NTDC boss with the new title.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

