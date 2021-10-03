Police Recover 340 AK-47 Rifle Ammunition in Delta, Arrest Suspect

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Command yesterday disclosed that it had uncovered 340 AM-47 rifle ammunition tucked in a sack of cassava flour (Garri) in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

The command added that a 37-year-old suspect identified as Solomon Ebe, from Tuomo community, was arrested on Friday for being in possession of the ammunition.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was apprehended by vigilant policemen attached to Bomadi Division.

While on patrol during Independence Day celebration, along Bomadi/Tuomo road, he disclosed that the policemen intercepted a cyclist, Solomon Ebe, carrying the bag containing Garri in Burutu Local Government area.

According to Bright, the operatives of the command, who were discreet in their responsibilities on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag.

“Upon search, three hundred and forty (340) rounds of AK47 live ammunition hidden inside the Garri were recovered”, he disclosed noting that the suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing.

Similarly, he disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘A’ Division Warri, acting on a distressed call that a tricycle with registration No FHR 600 QF has been snatched by four armed gang at Hausa quarters and were heading towards Delta line Warri/Sapele road Warri immediately deployed Rapid response team of the Division to go after criminals.

The team, on sighting the hoodlums around Warri, arrested a suspect, Efe David, aged 22 years while the other three escaped with the tricycle.

“Information was quickly disseminated to other Divisions and vigilantes who fortunately led to the arrest of one of them with the snatched tricycle while two of the robbers escaped”, he said.

The spokesman, however, said the vigilantes were overpowered by an irate mob that delivered instant jungle justice on the suspect.

He said a tricycle one cut to size double barrel gun with two live cartridges and some suspected stolen pieces of gold plated jewelleries were recovered.

