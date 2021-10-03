Logiscool Gives Coding Demo Lessons to Journalists

As part of efforts to ensure that everyone – young and old – have better productive experiences and engagements with the digital space, especially leveraging it to creatively solve problems, the Logiscool has given coding demo lessons to 48 journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The three photojournalists and 19 ICT journalists who participated explained that the skills garnered, especially in programming for solution-focused applications, will make them more productive, creative, timely, and more in tune with the realities of the times.

The Logiscool, which trains kids and teenagers the basics and essence of programming and digital literacy, is an international digital literacy and coding school, operating on five (5) continents already with over 130 schools.

Speaking on the initiative and the huge benefits Nigeria will accumulate with its innovative approach to education, Jasmina Marcikic, School Manager and Master Franchise Partner of Logiscool Nigeria, said: “We are committed to the importance of digital literacy and would like to raise awareness on the topic in Nigeria with the support of selected expert journalists.

“What we do for journalists is that you we offer a demo lesson for journalists them and their children in the frame of an exclusive open day. They get information on the world of digital literacy and the importance of programming, leveraging the power of coding.

“Journalists need to contact Logiscool Master Franchise Partner in Nigeria for more information. There are still selected cities where Logiscool schools can be opened in the country and new partners can gain exclusive territories there for teaching. For the details please contact: Jasmina Marcikic (Master Franchise Partner).

“Coding and digital literacy has become an essential tool today in a variety of fields, from academic research to arts, sports as well as journalism. Digital literacy means everything from navigating digital environments in a conscious way to becoming digital content creators of e.g. articles, posts, videos, interviews, games, apps instead of just passively using digital environments and consuming digital contents.

“By teaching coding and all other areas of digital literacy (digital graphics / videos / photos, game design, app creation, robotics), Logiscool’s mission is to enable kids to navigate diverse and future-proof career paths. Based on our longstanding experience in digital education, we have developed our own method and platform, where children can learn how to code in a game-like manner.

“Coding teaches people how to think logically, communicate easily and clearly and solve problems in creative ways. These skills are already essential today, but in the future where robots can perform many areas of today’s work tasks, these will be vital for success. Therefore learning coding and other areas of digital literacy is important not only for kids but also for adults.”

Logiscool, which is located in Ceddi Plaza in Abuja, offers in-school and live online courses, workshops, and camps for kids and teenagers aged 6-18 in the topics of coding and digital literacy.

Jasmina added: “At Logiscool, children do what they like the most – spend time with computer games. But they don’t just play with them; they create their own games. While learning the main principles of coding, they acquire the most important skills of the future – problem-solving, analythical and logical thinking, creativity, endurance, and more.

“With its uniquely developed, proprietary education platform and scalable curriculum, Logiscool can adapt teaching to the age, knowledge level, and learning speed of students and thus maximize the level of satisfaction both for children and their parents. Offering classroom-based and online courses, camps, and other after-school programs in 20 different topics related to coding, robotics, and digital literacy for children aged six to 18, Logiscool has the most varied service portfolio in the coding education sector for children.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

