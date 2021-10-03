Ladi Williams Dies of COVID-19

By Alex Enumah

Chief Ladi Williams, a senior Advocate of Nigeria and first son of late judiciary giant, Chief Rotimi Williams, is dead.

The late lawyer was said to have died Sunday morning at the Saint Nicholas Hospital in Lagos.

A source who first hinted of his death disclosed that he died from complications related to COVID-19.

“Just received the sad news this morning of the death of Ladi Williams. He was the first child of Chief Rotimi Williams. Apparently he passed away this morning of Covid complications at St. Nicholas isolation hospital.

“May the Lord rest the dearly departed”, the source said.

However, one of Ladi’s son, Kunle Williams, confirmed the passing of the legal icon in his Facebook page, where he stated that his father died of COVID-19 despite taking the two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “my father passed away this morning from COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated Oxford AstraZeneca”.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

