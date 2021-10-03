Independence: Ortom Laments Nigeria’s Failing Insecurity, Economy

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has lamented the worsening insecurity in the country even as he said there was nothing to celebrate about Nigeria at 61.

He said sycophancy, terrorism and banditry reigned supreme with wanton destruction of lives and property, coupled with bad economic policies, adding that there was nothing to celebrate.

Ortom said this during an interdenominational church service held at the Chapel of Grace, Benue Government House at the weekend to mark 61st independence anniversary celebrations.

He said: “We have nothing to celebrate. What are we celebrating? Is it bandits, kidnappers, herdsmen, insurgents, failed economy or what?

“Look at the economy, the Naira is almost N600 to the dollar today. The truth is that we have nothing to celebrate as a people because we the leaders have failed this country.”

He lamented that sycophants had taken over with nothing positive happening in any aspect of the economy, apart from the lives of Nigerians that were spared which the citizens should thank God.

He revealed that over 100 security operatives were killed by herdsmen-turned bandits in the course of securing lives and property in Benue State from 2017 till date.

According to him, the attack on security agents was not restricted to Benue, adding that its rampant nature across the country was indicative that insecurity was a huge challenge to the federal government.

The governor condemned attacks on security agents who risked their lives to protect citizens, saying that they also have families and blood running in their veins.

“This is certainly not the kind of country our founding fathers wished for us. But we must keep fate in our country Nigeria, because it is God that brought us together in the mist of our diversity.

“We know that there are mischief makers all over the place but we must not be provoked because two wrongs cannot make a right,” the governor added.

