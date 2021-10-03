IN SEARCH OF PATRIOTIC LEADERSHIP

Nigeria turned 61 on Friday. Much have been said or written about the so-called giant of Africa. One recalls that on 1st October 1960, the British colonial masters gave us political independence after so much pressure from our political leaders. At 61 years of independence, the country is still battling with myriad challenges of nation-building. Although, the country witnessed frequent leadership changes right from first republic to date, the political journey has failed to transform the country to an eldorado. Today, the country is deeply and sharply divided along our fault lines. Nigerians no longer see themselves as one.

There are persistent clamours for the country to be split by secessionist groups as if that would solve the problems. Since the restoration of democracy in the last two decades, the country has earned billions of dollars from the sale of crude oil. Sadly, these petro-dollars have been frittered away with the country currently swimming in public debt. The irony of Nigeria is that it consumes more and saves less.

The government’s continued reckless spending has seriously affected the country’s economy with the majority of the population living in abject poverty. According to the World Poverty Clock’s report, over 86 million Nigerians live on less than one dollar per day. This shocking revelation comes at a time when our lawmakers earn millions of naira as monthly salary and allowance. While few people control the country’s resources, majority are wallowing in squalor, with youths’ unemployment on the increase. There is correlation between poverty, unemployment and the current insecurity bedevilling the country. Unless the wide inequality between the haves and haves-not is addressed, the country’s insecurity will continue unabated.

At 61 years, Nigeria is yet to get patriotic leaders who can unite the country and take it to the path of growth and development. What the country have as leaders are just regional and ethnic champions. They see leadership as avenue to promote their sectional or ethnic agenda, rather than for collective national integration. At 61, the Nigerian ruling elites are debating about power rotation while the poorly divided citizens think about the “we versus them”. Nobody wants to be called a Nigerian. We prefer to be identified by our tribes.

This is the sad reality the country finds itself. There is no way the country can develop without both the leaders and the followers imbibing the culture of patriotism. In the U.S. and other developed countries, people love their countries first. However, in Nigeria the reverse is the case. It is only in Nigeria that projects worth billions of naira can be awarded, but the funds are diverted. It is only in Nigeria that some unpatriotic people will within the comfort of their zone, manufacture fake drugs that are harmful to human lives and flood our market with them. Lack of patriotism among leaders and followers has robbed the country of development.

=At 61 years of independence, like any other Nigerians, I am optimistic the country will overcome its numerous challenges. For the country to join the league of prosperous nations, there is the need for Nigerians to search for genuine and patriotic leaders who have the country at heart.

• Ibrahim Mustapha, Pambegua, Kaduna State

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

