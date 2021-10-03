HighLife WITH KAYODE ALFRED

Titans Dine in Paris: As Macron

Woos Adenuga, Dangote, Rabiu, Others



Businessmen are prophets of enterprise. They are the illustrious popes of commerce, robed and mitred in the resonance of their exploits.

More often than not, they rise through the fog and the fire of enterprise to tower in dominion astride chains of businesses and industry.

Consider the Nigerian magnate, for instance; he starts out as a champion of trade, constantly battling the odds to protect the franchise he creates.

In time, he becomes a god of the franchises he creates and guardian of the world that his business empire inhabits. A cursory look at the exploits of billionaire magnates, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe and Chagoury would reveal how they rose through the gruelling beginnings fraught by challenges, to attain the glorious height they currently inhabit.

Evidently, they have grown through those trying years to become deities and authorities in their respective fields. Little wonder, they influence economies, politics and drive industrial cities to unparalleled heights of growth.

Knowing this, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, has set out to woo these Nigerian billionaires.

Having spent a formative period building commercial bridges between his country and Nigeria, President Macron has invited Adenuga, Dangote and co to France, hosting them to a sumptuous dinner last Thursday night in Paris. It is part of his push for the French corporate sector to seek opportunities beyond their comfort zone by partnering with Nigeria’s most accomplished billionaire magnates.

Macron’s recent initiative comes at the heel of the Choose France summit of global business leaders which was held in Versailles on June 28 and was graced by the Nigerian business leaders including Adenuga and Rabiu. Afterwards, Macron, realising the true worth and brilliance of the Nigerian entrepreneurs, especially Dr Mike Adenuga, pushed for a special Nigerian event, to bring together leading Nigerian and French industrialists.

Nigeria is the only country receiving such treatment at Choose France: a sign of how important France’s economic diplomacy in Nigeria is to the French President. Expectedly, the basement and eaves of French industry and high society rattled in homage to the assemblage of business titans. Never in the history of Versailles had the city being ornamented by the presence of colossi, many of whom made their names by fostering seeds of enterprise and carnations on desolate terrain.

But while the French President woos and dines with Nigerian business leaders, back home in Nigeria, they do not enjoy the same attention from their own President, Muhammadu Buhari. Hardly anyone recalls the last time President Buhari went out of his way to court and engage productively with the country’s most illustrious industrialists.

At the backdrop of President Macron’s ardent courtship of these business-leading lights from Nigeria, speculations abound that President Macron is eager to see them go about their businesses uninhibited, in France. He is eager to have them grace his homeland with their dexterous bids throbbing quietly through the pulse of his country while their exploits and attainments resonate marvellously, in a grand, concrete industrial edifice for France.

Interestingly, however, back in 2017, the French government, in homage to Adenuga’s humanity and relentless strides at rewriting the African business narrative, invested him with a Knight of the Legion of Honour (Chevalier de la Legion d Honneur), the highest French decoration and one of the most famous in the world. Dr. Adenuga is the only and first-ever Nigerian to have received the award since inception. He was honoured for his “remarkable contribution to the development of the French-Nigerian relations and appreciation of the French culture.”

Is Macron simply driven by ambition and an overarching bid to improve the fortunes of his nation? Only time will tell.

Sholaye Jeremi: Role Model Par Excellence

A man of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds. That is how the nursery rhyme goes. What about a man of deeds and not of words? There are so few odes and verses that celebrate men like Sholaye Jeremi, a business magnate with nearly inexhaustible ventures, interests and calculations. An inferior man of suits and successes would blow his own trumpet and tweak the pockets of loudmouths to sing his praises. Not Jeremi. He prefers to keep mum and inadvertently has become a role model for many young people in Nigeria.

Quite a number of businesspeople have emerged from the culturally diverse nation that is Nigeria. Some of these have built enterprises that span continents. However, only a handful at most can boast of matching the oil and gas magnate, Jeremi, in terms of discreteness and consequent excellence and admiration from the average Nigerian youth.

In a country where success often predetermines a career in motivational speaking, having uber-successful folks that practice discretion is a blessing of many lifetimes. This is one of the reasons Jeremi is popular among young Nigerians, especially aspiring entrepreneurs. So popular has Jeremi become that he is identified as one of the most influential role models for youths of diverse demographic, cultural, socio-economic or even entrepreneurial extractions. But that is natural for a go-getter with considerable stakes and shares in telecommunication, construction and logistics, aside from the oil and gas sector.

You are not likely to hear from Jeremi that he had a meeting with top African leaders, or that he commandeered a respectable fraction of the major oil and gas dealings in the Niger Delta region. That Jeremi is a mover and shaker in the flourishing sector and a widely admired associate of corporate giants like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Dr Mike Adenuga and many others is something that leaks out from time to time—but not from the main actor. No doubt, his business disposition and personal temperament are admirable endear him to youths.

To Whom Honour is Due: Tokunbo Wahab Wins Excellence Recognition Award

These are the best days for Tokunbo Wahab, the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. A few days ago at the 17th edition of the Excellence Recognition Awards in Lagos, the management of Global Excellence magazine recognised Wahab as the Lagos State Government Official of the Year. The award did not only come with the identification of Wahab for his past exploits in the Lagos education sector; it was also accompanied by sincere gratitude for his momentum and can-do-more attitude.

Arguably, in the last few years, Lagos State has been the cynosure of nationwide attention due to the wave of revolution within the sector of formal education that is now sweeping across the state. Thanks to the efforts of Wahab, and with the approval of Governor Sanwo-Olu, formal education is all the rage among the young and old. By every assessment and evaluation, Wahab deserves some accolades and this is what the Excellence Recognition Award represents.

If there is one project that bears the prints of Wahab more than anything else, it would be the Eko Digital Initiative; an initiative designed to bridge the gap between willing Lagosians and formal education by increasing access to modern/technological resources that would foster learning at primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Thanks to this initiative, the libraries of many major public secondary schools have seen significant renovation and digital makeover.

What about the ongoing Lagos State University (LASU) hostel project in Epe and the efforts to upgrade the Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON) facilities? There’s also the ongoing construction of administrative buildings at Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Isolo; LASU/eConnel Business School in Victoria Island; 8,700-bed space for students of LASU and the upgrading of LASPOTECH, to name a few. These are all indications of Wahab’s visionary and passionate endeavours.

The 49-year-old Wahab is not resting but continues to boost morale with vision, diligence and excellence.

Champion Extraordinaire: How Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi

Became One of Nigeria’s Biggest Philanthropists



It was the British poet and essayist Leigh Hunt that said, “‘I pray thee then, write me as one that loves his fellow-men.” He understood that history books always have something to say about one’s relationship with others, regardless of the heights one can reach in life. For Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Chairman of Nesoil and CEO/Group MD of Obijackson Group, this will not be an arduous enterprise considering his thoughtfulness and many philanthropic gestures over time.

Some folks are solely known for their boundless wealth and others for their boundless business sense and genius. Azudialu-Obiejesi is one of the few well-known Nigerians who have reached some degree of balance in wealth and business sense. Even so, the man is far more notable as a thoughtful and deliberate philanthropist than a business magnate.

The 61-year-old Azudialu-Obiejesi is likely the most distinguished humanitarian in the country with the provision of quality health care facilities and services as his core mission. His private charitable trust, Obijackson Foundation, is prominent for its running delivery of quality and well-equipped health care that does not cost as much as many public primary health facilities. This is besides the organisation’s continued efforts to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of Eastern Nigeria via the provision of increased access to good quality education, empowerment, skills acquisition, and infrastructural development.

As Azudialu-Obiejesi himself explained, his Obijackson Women and Children Hospital has recorded zero mortality since it began operations a few years ago. It has helped to deliver over 300 women from the immediate Okija environs and beyond of their babies. But what do you expect of a facility with a world-class neonatal intensive care unit, ambulatory care facilities, oxygen plant services, ultra-modern diagnostic equipment, ventilatory support for pre-terms and newborns and a blood bank?

Azudialu-Obiejesi continues to dazzle Nigerians with increasingly laudable philanthropic gestures, especially for women and child health care. He is neither driven by the need for acclaim or a repentant conscience. That purity of purpose always yields the best kinds of philanthropists. Azudialu-Obiejesi clearly belongs to that class.

Kwara Governor and Saraki Renew Political Battles



It is no secret that Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki are not the best of friends. Despite sharing similar religious sentiments, gubernatorial identities and an inflexible aversion to all kinds of political scheming, AbdulRazaq and Saraki do not blush when they say unsavoury things about each other. However, as AbdulRazaq is the incumbent governor of the state and therefore has better constitutional biceps, Saraki almost always appears to get the shorter end of the stick and comes out figuratively bruised and battered.

There are reports that AbdulRazaq and Saraki have renewed their political battles. The first indication of this return to the boxing ring was the demolition of the Sola A. Saraki Library Complex in Kwara State, a public property named after the 2nd Republic Senate Leader and father of Senators Bukola and Gbemisola, Dr Olusola Saraki. The move has been interpreted by many, including the Saraki siblings, as AbdulRazaq’s attempt to trounce their dignity and prestige.

According to Senator Gbemisola, “the Governor of Kwara State’s focus is not on building up Kwara, but on demolishing buildings which were owned or named after my late father the Waziri of Ilorin.”

If the younger Saraki construes AbdulRazaq’s move as antagonistic, what is the hope that the older Saraki (who is a long-running political opponent of the governor) does not think the same?

Interestingly, the camp of AbdulRazaq stated that the demolition had nothing to do with the rivalry between Senator Bukola and AbdulRazaq. According to them, it is only the prelude to a renovative process after which the structure will retain its name. However, this narrative is difficult to swing considering that the Saraki ancestral Ilorin home was also demolished in 2020 and the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) football club was allegedly thrown out from the stadium complex in Ilorin. From all indications, it seems as if AbdulRazaq is after the Sarakis. Thus, AbdulRazaq and Senator Saraki return to the boxing ring again.

A Night of Honour: As Tourism Association Celebrates Olusegun Runsewe

As tough as times are, you can trust Nigerians to still take time out to celebrate the ‘gold in the valley of yellow dust’ among us. This was the case a few days ago when the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) honoured Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), with its Nigerian Tourism and Culture Brand Icon award. One of the best things about the ceremony was that it was the first time such an award would be conferred on anybody and Runsewe will forever be remembered as the first award winner.

Special Nigerian agencies like NCAC are remarkable. They do not only focus on specific aspects of the country’s demographics and economy but also make significant contributions to sister agencies. Since Runsewe took over the high chair in NCAC, the contributions of the agency have grown in leaps and bounds. It is not only more fashionable to be Nigerian these days, but it is also beneficial. All thanks to the visionary adjustments and improvements that Runsewe has instituted at NCAC. It is no wonder, therefore, that FTAN would nominate and celebrate Runsewe in his capacity as a true tourism and culture icon.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were Dr Rafiu Ladipo, the global President-General of the Nigerian Football Supporters Club. Ladipo better understood the good works of Runsewe and therefore sang his praises. He also described, in detail, Runsewe’s contributions during the World Cup in South Africa and Russia, noting his visionary gestures which saw the building of the Nigerian Tourism Villages. Knowing the man’s good works, all the dignitaries and guests at the event also understood that Runsewe had only begun to make his moves.

Although Runsewe became NCAC DG in 2017, one can argue that he has always had a hand or a leg in all things tourism and culture in Nigeria. If there are five individuals with sincere interests in the promotion of the country’s native cultures and places, Runsewe will place in the top three. Consequently, the FTAN award is only the first of many to come, just as Runsewe’s many contributions thus far are only the tip of the iceberg.

2023: Which Way, Mimiko, Jegede, Ajayi?



No doubt, 2023 is around the corner, so folks are making preparations to win advantageous positions for themselves. Ondo State is a potential battleground for contests of this nature with the former governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, a former guber candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, and former deputy governor and past guber candidate, Chief Agboola Ajayi. These three have their merits and relative disadvantages as well as some sort of relationship with the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Each of them also has bright prospects for both the gubernatorial and the senatorial.

Dr Mimiko is the more notable figure among the three. Since his regime, he has kept abreast of the political situation in Ondo. He not only commandeers the resources and rights of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), one of the top political parties in Ondo but also exists as a godfather to many of the past and incumbent government officials in the state. Although he lost the senatorial contest in 2019, the word on the street is that he stands a better chance now, especially if he reconsiders his party membership, given the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the trendy antagonism of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Jegede is not as deeply ingrained in the political quicksand as Mimiko but he has thrown down the gauntlet for the gubernatorial position against Akeredolu. Twice he threw it down and twice he had to pick it up. However, as the chief PDP member in Ondo, chances are that 2023 will grant him better opportunities to, again, vie for Akeredolu’s mantle or shift his attention to the senatorial. But Jegede is a persistent individual and will likely contest for the guber.

Reading the palms of Chief Ajayi could bring a calamity considering the complexity of his political career. As the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo, he might have held advantages over his peers and opponents for the 2023 guber contest. Except that his relationship with Akeredolu is not enviable, as it ended on a ghastly note. Moreover, he jumped ship and left the APC for the PDP and then the PDP for the ZLP. His opponents, therefore, are not only the champions of these political parties but also the common people who might construe his migratory tendencies as indications of extreme self-interest and self-regard.

By every indication at the moment, Jegede and Ajayi are the top candidates for Akeredolu’s mantle at the moment. Thus, people are only waiting for Mimiko to declare his intentions, Jegede to redefine his ambitions and Ajayi to decide on his machinations, among other things.

Bola Adesola: Right Peg in Right Hole



These are the best of times for professional and corporate women in Nigeria. It would seem as if the veils that once obscured their abilities and accomplishments have been torn from top to bottom. Now, these women can rise above the clouds and take their place in the starry sky. Notable accountant and corporate leader, Harriet-Ann Omobolanle Adesola, is the latest star to rise to these heights and it is evident that there is no one better suited to her new position.

Ecobank Nigeria recently announced the appointment of three non-executive directors to bring a new phase of growth and development to the bank. Aside from Adesola, the others are Mrs Titilayo Olujobi and Mrs Bimbola Wright. The appointment of the women has been celebrated by the Nigerian female demographic as true and unbiased evidence of the country’s march of progress. This is more so in the case of Adesola who will be taking over the position of Board Chairman due to the retirement of John Aboh.

Adesola is an unquestionably perfect fit for the Ecobank position. In her nearly three decades of hard and intelligent work in the Nigerian banking sector, Adesola has grown from being a small-time accountant to a force of nature in matters of quality corporate leadership and inclusive development. Her grasp of detail and visionary insistence on precision and excellence has always distinguished her as the perfect boss for a budding or established corporate organisation.

By every indication, bits and pieces from the early years of legal practice come across in Adesola’s career profile. The Standard Chartered Bank Group had enjoyed her incredible insights and diligence over the years, especially between 2010 and 2019 where she made significant contributions to the growth of the organisation and reached the peak as Senior Vice Chairman.

Evidently, Ecobank is the next phase of Adesola’s journey and she is the organisation’s next pillar of success. Judging from her records, the coming years will witness Ecobank growing at a brisk pace, leaving behind its peers and past milestones.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

