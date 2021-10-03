Enugu Rangers Round up Open Screening with Double Win

The Rangers International F.C of Enugu have successfully concluded itheir weeklong open screening exercise, that saw over 40 players from near and far participating in the sessions under the watchful eyes of the coaching crew led by Mbwas Mangut.

The last day of the exercise, saw two practice matches taking place inside the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, that saw the bunch of those showcasing their talent defeating Enugu amateur side, Elite Space F.C of Emene, 4-1 with attacking sensation, Ikechukwu Iboko netting twice. In the second match of the day, the core of the team been built by the coaching crew had to be called upon in the last twenty minutes to wrestle the chestnut out of the burning fire as Enugu state league side, Star Plus F.C of Ngwo got pegged back 3-2 despite enjoying a 2-goal lead into the last twenty minutes of the match.

Samuel Pam, Elijah Ani and Clement Philip scored three goals on 78, 81 and 85 minutes to cancel out Chidera Edeh and Ifeanyi Edeh’ strike on 35 and 52 minutes and save the premiership side some blushes in the highly entertaining encounter.

With the end of the exercise, coach Mangut hope to kick start proper conditioning of his team as the 2021/2022 football season is expected to kickoff later this month as he said, “It has been a long week of great experience for us and the players that came to try out their luck with us. Everyone was given enough time to dish out all they have in their arsenal and we have come to the end of that part of our preparation for the coming season and we hope that the few that have impressed will be facing the established players to have a taste of what is expected when the season commences.”

