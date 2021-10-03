Enough of the London Pilgrimage!

POLITICAL NOTES

At this rate, it’s about time Nigeria’s obviously lazy political class needed to halt their pilgrimage to London, the United Kingdom, where they have been trooping for some time now to visit one of their leaders, Senator Bola Tinubu, who is currently recuperating in the city.

It’s okay to identify with anyone who’s been indisposed for one reason or the other, as it is in human nature to do so. But the case of Tinubu has already been politicised and more, it has become some sort of competitions amongst the lot, who wanted to be seen with the self-styled political godfather for obvious reasons.

Unfortunately, this is being taken to the extreme. There’s definitely an untoward impression and distaste this over-dramatised humanity is leaving in the minds and mouths of friends of Nigeria in other parts of the world. When are Nigerian political elites going to be more serious about equally serious things of governance and development?

Of course, questions are being asked about who has been funding the trips. But that’s a no-brainer. A majority of them can actually pick their bills, since obviously they are largely paying it forward with the man, after, of course, making free money in government. However, enough of such favouritism. Not only is it no longer making sense, it is beginning to irritate and nauseate the observing public.

These folks have hidden ostensibly behind humanity, kindness and solidarity with a man to overstretch this sheer inanity. They should know that the public is not stupid either. The visit has been largely political and they’ve been there to discuss nothing but politics despite the fact that man is still presumed unwell. You guys had better get serious, sensible and focused. Lazy lot!

