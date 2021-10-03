Central African Republic Scared of Osimhen

QATAR 2022 QUALIFIERS

• Rohr confirms Ndidi down with hamstring for four weeks

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Central African Republic Head Coach, Raoul Savoy, believes Victor Osimhen will be a threat to his team in this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Three-time African champions will host the Wild Beasts in a matchday three encounter at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse fixture will take place three days later in Douala, Cameroon.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for his Italian club Napoli this season with seven goals in his last five appearances for the Blues.

“I don’t like to talk about specific players because you know that football is a game we play with 11 players and substitutes,” Savoy told Captain Pascal Live.com

“For now I think Osimhen is doing very well in Napoli, he is scoring a lot of goals.

“I like his style of play, powerful and a really good striker. For us, of course, it will be an honour to play against this class of players but for now, I think Osimhen is for me the best at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has admitted that Leicester City’s enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi is injured and will be sidelined for four weeks.

“Ndidi is out for a month with a hamstring injury,” Rohr disclosed.

“He will be missed for the games against Central African Republic, but we expect him to make a good return next month for the games against Liberia and Cape Verde.”

Everton forward Alex Iwobi is the other player ruled out by injury for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Ndidi’s absence means he will miss Leicester City Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brentford and Brighton as well as the Europa League clash against Spartak Moscow.

