Buhari Mourns Ladi Williams

*Says his love for national devt will be sorely missed

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family of the late legal luminary, Chief Rotimi Williams on the passing of their eldest son, Chief Ladi Williams, SAN, on Sunday, leaving many in shock, particularly his close friends and professional colleagues.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday evening by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in mourning the legal luminary, whose passion for jurisprudence and national development will be sorely missed.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort family, friends and associates of Chief Ladi Williams, and accept the soul of the departed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

