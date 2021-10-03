Buhari Arrives Addis Ababa for Ethiopian PM’s Inauguration

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital Sunday evening, for the Monday’s inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for another five-year term in office.

The President’s aircraft, Nigerian Air Force 001, touched down at the newly built VIP Terminal of Bole International Airport at 5:06p.m (Nigerian time).

The Nigerian President, who was accorded a full guard of honour by the Ethiopian National Defense Force on arrival, was received by Prime Minister Ahmed.

After the inspection of the guard of honour, the Prime Minister gestured the President into a waiting SUV, took control of the wheels, chauffeuring him straight to the newly built expansive friendship park for a private dinner, attended by the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, and the President of Senegal, Macky Sall.

While in Addis Ababa, the President is expected to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration event scheduled to hold at the historic Meskel Square.

President Buhari will join other African leaders, who will attend the event in person, including the Presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He will also attend a State Dinner at the National Defence Headquarters, Addis Ababa.

On the significance of President Buhari’s visit to the country, the Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Victor Adeleke, told reporters that:

‘‘Nigeria and Ethiopia enjoy warm cordial relations, they are equally the two largest democracies in Africa, in this wise, the attendance of President Buhari at the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Ahmed is an indication of the President’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Africa.’’

The envoy, who holds concurrent accreditation to Djibouti and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), explained that the visit would also afford President Buhari the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

He added that over the years there had been much eagerness and zeal on the part of both countries to cooperate towards positive agreements, part of which had led to the exchange of official visits at the highest level.

His words: ‘‘You will recall that the then Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Dessalegne visited Abuja, Nigeria in July 2014 where he was guest of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

‘‘In the same vein, at the invitation of Prime Minister Ahmed, President Muhammadu Buhari undertook a State Visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in February 2020.

‘‘Nigeria and Ethiopia are both working on several areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of Defence, Aviation, Science and Technology, Industry, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Health, Youth and Sports development, Communication, Information and media as well as extending assistance to Ethiopia through the Technical Aid Corps programme”.

