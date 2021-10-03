And the BBNaija Season 6 Winner Is…

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

WhiteMoney? Liquorose? Cross? Pere? Angel or Emmanuel?

One of these housemates will be crowned winner of the sixth season of Big Brother Naija this evening. The show which kicked off on July 24 will be wrapping off the season tonight. 22 housemates initially entered the house but four new housemates joined them during the game. Unlike the past two editions, this season recorded no disqualification. However, Kayvee, one of the new housemates, took an exit following his mental health challenge.

The season had its share of drama, relationships, twists and turns such as the wildcards, the love drama between Nini and Saga, Boma and Angel’s squabble over gossip, among others.

Now that the show will be drawing its curtains on the season, fans are eager to see if their favourite housemate will emerge as the winner. The top names on fans’ lips are WhiteMoney, Pere and Liquorose.

A popular dancer, Liquorose seems to have an army behind her. But WhiteMoney’s fans are not staying idle either. They are throwing their weight behind the housemate.

Pere, who many thought would not make it this far in the season has proven to be a strong contender. Perceived as arrogant and authoritative during his Head of House rule in the house, not many expected the housemate — who was also a wildcard — to survive the evictions. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the grand finale.

The winner of this season walks away with a N90 million grand prize and the coveted title of the Shine Ya Eye season winner.

