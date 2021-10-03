Abiodun: I’m Committed to Prosperity of Our People

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun yesterday noted that he would continue to govern the state without being distracted by “naysayers whose only interest are myopic and self-serving”.

Abiodun, equally, reiterated that he would continue to discharge the mandate given to him by the people and always be guided by the fear of God, to ensure a free, fair, and just society.

Abiodun gave this declaration while speaking at the 2021 Odun Omo Olowu, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said the welfare and prosperity of the Ogun people irrespective of age, gender, religious or political affiliation or their geographical location, will always be of topmost priority to his administration.

Abiodun said: “This will be pursued and achieved through transparent public finance management, which provides an atmosphere that guarantees a more prosperous life for the people.

“We believe that people should not pull down the house simply on account of individual or group interest that may not be in alignment with general and overall interest of the state.

“We are amenable and receptive to robust engagement in order to ensure that the greater majority of our people and state prosper. That is why we have always had an inclusive approach to governance because what concerns one should concern all.

“Let me reiterate that we shall continue to uphold all the tenets of good governance by being accountable, transparent, responsive, consensus-oriented, inclusive, participatory, just, fair and equitable.

“We appreciate the fact that no government has all the necessary funds it requires for the development of the society and its people.

“For this reason, we will continue to welcome and appreciate sincere contributions and recommendations that will help develop our state and improve the socio-economic life of our dear people.”

He congratulated the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is the Balogun of Owu, Council of Chiefs; and, sons and daughters of Owu Kingdom on the celebration Odun Omo Olowu.

He, however, assured that his administration would continue to support all genuine efforts by individuals and groups that are directed at improving the cultural heritage and the lives of the people in general.

Abiodun described the annual festival as an attestation to the economic, historical and spiritual antecedents of the Owu people, lauding the planning committee of Odun Omo Olowu, which according to him had helped immensely in projecting the rich cultural values and norms of the Owu people and by extension, Ogun State as a whole.

“It is a festival that helps to remind Owu people of their origin, as an essential component for stimulating communal understanding, love and unity and for augmenting steady progress, peace and development of the larger community.”

