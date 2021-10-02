Tems’ New Energy in the Music Scene

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

This time last year, Temilade Openiyi stage name Tems was just about to unleash her debut EP, For Broken Ears. Shortly after, the recognition that greeted her climaxed sooner than expected as she stuck with the distinctly emotional approach that lit up her maiden EP, ignoring pressure from the industry professionals to tweak her approach in order to succeed within the Nigerian music scene. Now she has soared to mainstream recognition. The Nigerian rising star opened her first US headline show at the world-famous SOB’s in New York.

The legendary venue has seen international superstars like Cardi B, Erykah Badu, Niki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Black Eyed Peas, Wale, our very own Babatunde Olatunji, Fela Kuti, Nneka, and a host of other great acts perform there. This was the first show of Tems North America tour, and she got to perform some of her hit tracks like Mr Rebel, Higher, Ice T, Crazy Things, Damages, Essence and many more.

“It was crazy”, one of the guests remarked. A video of her performance posted online shows it all. Her London shows come November 18-20-26 sold out already.

Since featuring on Wizkid’s summer anthem “Essence”, the Alternative R&B sensation has gained a wider international audience, linked up with Adele, collaborated with Drake on “Fountain”, one of the tracks off his new album “Certified Lover Boy”, and also got to meet one of America’s A-list celebrities, Rihanna during her recent SavageXFenty showcase in Los Angeles. The music stars chatted, took photos, hugged and exchanged pleasantries and couldn’t hide the awe in their eyes as they were visibly thrilled to finally meet each other.

After dropping a critically acclaimed debut EP ‘For Broken Ears’, contributing to apple music’s Juneteenth anniversary, and a feature on Apple Music as an up next artist; Apple Music’s monthly artiste initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent, following the likes of Khalid, Burna Boy, Rema, Billie Eilish, Don Toliver and a few others. Tems is a dynamic songwriter, producer who is bringing a new energy to the Nigerian music scene.

However, Tems, didn’t realise how far she had come till she left Nigeria. She said this in a recent post via her Instagram page as she celebrated the one year anniversary of her debut EP For Broken Ears. Tems wrote, “GANG, It’s one year of For Broken Ears today. Really Feels like ages ago. I cannot tell it all what the Most High has done for me. Turned me into a trailblazer. Though we are all mad, I have decided not to disguise anymore. I didn’t realise just how far I have come till I left home. Nigeria does that to you. I pray we all see the power we have but we’re all too busy disguising. No more.

“I enter the door with my full chest. If you are seeing this, own your madness. And let your light shine. Thank you for the abundance of love. I appreciate you GANG.”

Tems boasts a blend of R&B and Soul paired with African nuances to create her unique sound. Her songs have been prominently featured on Apple Music playlists such as Afrobeats Hits, Africa Now, Top 100: Nigeria, she was deemed an Apple Music ‘Africa Rising’ artiste, has curated exclusive guest playlists for Apple Music Africa Month and Holiday Sounds, and contributed to Apple Music’s Exclusive Original Playlist: Juneteenth 2021: Freedom Songs.

“I’m so excited to be selected as the Apple Music Up Next artiste,” says Tems. “I’m happy that I can share my story and the story of where I am from. Sending huge love to Apple Music for encouraging artistes and providing the visibility needed to impact societies on a global scale.”

It is only right to say, the Isale Eko native is shining on the world stage. Her unique approach to songwriting and her vocal delivery of soothing soul music has arguably put her in a league of afrobeat elites.

“I have learnt to let go and just live life and just do what comes naturally to me”, the 26-year-old singer says in her interview with Apple Music.

Tems is talented, hardworking, and consistent, but her most significant strength notably, it is believed, is the marketing forces behind her brand. Signed to RCA Records/Since ’93 following the release of her sophomore EP, If Orange Was a Place, for anyone observant enough would notice a function of specific decisive movements employed into her career development that is working well enough.

Coming after an eventful two years since entrance into the spotlight, Tems authenticity and no stress mantra never dimmed. On Tem’s ‘If Orange Was A Place’, it is expected to hit bigger numbers than ‘For Broken Ears’, but this project isn’t about numbers. In one’s opinion, If Orange Was a Place takes on a different texture and mood. If Orange Was a Place might not provide the same instant gratification as her debut, but it’s a presentation of her vulnerable self.

