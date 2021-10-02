Osinbajo to Attend Inauguration of Sao Tome & Pincipe’s President Saturday

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be representing Nigeria in São Tomé city on Saturday (today) at the inauguration of the newly elected President of Sao Tome & Principe, Mr Carlos Manuel Vila Nova

According to a release issued on Saturday by the Media assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Vice President will be joining other Heads of State and government, especially from Africa to witness the epoch-making event.

Osinbajo who is expected to leave Lagos Saturday morning accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja later on Saturday.

The new President of the Island Central African country was declared the winner of the run-off election conducted on the 3rd of September, 2021, and is taking over from the incumbent President, Mr. Evaristo Carvalho.

