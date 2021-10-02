Okunbo Family Lauds Late Captain Hosa’s Contributions to Nation-building

By Sunday Okobi and Rebecca Ejifoma

The family of Okunbo has lauded the legacy and contributions to nation-building by their brother, the late Chairman of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

They eulogised the business magnate for also bequeathing an inspirational legacy to Nigeria.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, the Okunbos noted that late Captain Hosa, as he was fondly called, would be remembered for generations for leaving an indelible mark on humanity.

According to the statement, “Captain Hosa is one of such men for whom history will sound the trumpets triumphantly for the unmistakable impact that was his life and the great inspirational legacy he bequeathed to a thankful nation.”

Until his death on August 8, 2021, at 63, Captain Hosa was referred to as a quintessential businessman, whose passion for success was only matched by his hunger for conquest.

“He was an adventurer, explorer of no mean repute; one who experienced and undertook his life’s journey with courage, pizazz and gusto.

“Throughout his life, Captain Hosa was described as a man who excelled brilliantly in all his career paths, including his journey as a commercial pilot in his early 20s, and being the most decorated pilot in his mid-30s,” it stated.

According to the family, Hosa made the steady ascent into becoming a globally recognised business magnate, investor, philanthropist, and socio-economic reformer.

“He also recorded milestones in multiple industries including energy, marine industry, agriculture, real estate, and hospitality,” the statement noted.

As highlighted by the family, Hosa found ample self-expression at a cruising altitude of love and generosity, “a place where he greatly impacted thousands of lives across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“As he makes this his final descent to mother earth, we are consoled by the knowledge that heaven has graciously received one of its own for a final flight into paradise.”

