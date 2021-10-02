Nigeria @61… Nigeria @61… Nigeria @61…

Obiano Boycotts Independence Day

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, yesterday failed to mark the 61st independence anniversary at Ekwueme Square, after elaborate plans to celebrate the event.

Governor Obiano also said that the recent killings in the state were perpetuated by some desperate politicians who were ready to do anything to take over the state.

Though the venue was lavishly decorated with Nigerian colours, and a podium for the governor, Obiano to take salute to acknowledge march past by groups and a public address system provided; schools, trade unions, labour unions and others failed to show up at the event.

As at 12p.m. when THISDAY left the venue, only police officers who came to provide security for the event could be seen at the arena.

The boycott of the anniversary was not unconnected to the call by the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for people in the South-east to stay at home on the day of the celebration.

This was further reinforced by spate of killings in the state as witnessed since last Saturday till Thursday, in which many lost their lives, including Dr. Chike Akunyili, while a police station was attacked, and party branded vehicles also burnt.

There have been speculations that IPOB was responsible for the attacks, especially with the alleged chant of ‘no Biafra, no election’ by the attackers in many incidents, but Obiano in an independence day broadcast in Awka, stated otherwise, adding that the forces behind the attacks had a target to scare voters and seize power in the state.

Obiano’s broadcast read thus: “We are in a very critical period of our evolution as a free society. Almost every day, we witness events that test our patience as members of a sane society and our resolve as those charged with the responsibility of providing leadership to our people.

“We are confronted by the sight of evil and the brazen display of callousness that is alien to our people. We see our brothers and sisters bleed to death from wounds inflicted by their fellow compatriots. And we are forced to ask ourselves, “who is the enemy?”

“For us in Anambra State, we have just stepped into our decisive moment. 37 days from today, Ndi Anambra will decide who will be their next governor. The approaching election has created a strange desperation among the political class leading to acts that are not only inimical to the regime of peace that my administration has entrenched in our beloved state for eight years, but also a threat to democracy.

“The deliberate attempt to heat up the system and create the impression of chaos in Anambra State is a ploy by desperate political leaders to wet the ground and provide a perfect alibi for electoral malpractices. We are aware of this plot; and we shall resist it with all our might!”

Obiano said Anambra had been the safest state in Nigeria for eight long years, and its people shall not allow some unconscionable politicians to turn Anambra into a theatre of crime and absurdity.

He said: “The negative identity they are trying to foist on Anambra State shall not prevail. We shall rise together to protect our state, protect our communities and defend our democracy!

“Ndi Anambra, November 6, 2021 is our date with destiny. On that day, we shall decide whether we shall continue our steady march into the Promised Land or turn around and head back to Egypt. But we may do well to remember that my Team and I have changed the story of Anambra State in the past eight years.”

Buhari Visits NCAC Exhibition Stand, Commends Runsewe



As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to an exhibition stand set up by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) with the theme ‘The Treasures of Our Beloved Country’.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr. Ahmed lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and Minister of Trade, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, to the Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa Abuja, venue of the historic inspection.

He commended the Director General of the NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who conducted him and his team round the massive display of artistic and cultural artifacts reflective of the six geopolitical zones of the country for a great job done to showcase Nigeria to the world.

The President who took a brief time off the beat on Thursday night to sit and pose for photograph while sitting on a traditionally carved throne in a palace like environment, nodded his head in affirmation and endorsement of the exhibition specially put together to celebrate the rich cultural history of Nigeria, the first by any Nigerian government within the precincts of the seat of power.

Speaking after the Presidential visit to the very colourful exhibition, Otunba Segun Runsewe, stated that the President visit with the full complement of his team and the top officers of the National Assembly, would send signals to Nigerians to treasure the full values of Nigeria’s culture and history, which clearly defines our nation and people.

“It was a tight schedule for the President who was involved in the activities of celebrating Nigeria at this auspicious period in the life of our nation but yet finds time to visit, introspect and endorse the display of the rich diverse exhibition of Nigerian cultural tourism components. It is clearly an indication that the President believes and loves Nigerian culture, which we at NCAC wish to transform into a viable economy, bigger and better than oil,” Runsewe said.

Apart from dancers from the six geopolitical zones who wore their peculiar native attires, special cuisines from the zones were prepared and served guests to have a taste of the delicacies in the local thatched tents set up at the venue.

Wike Blames Nation’s Misfortunes on Weak Democracy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the reason Nigeria has not survived the series of challenges facing it was because the nation’s democracy is weak.

Governor Wike stressed that the nation’s democracy was weakened with constant violation of the constitution, and other institutions.

According to him, the National Assembly has abandoned its check and balance roles over the executive, while the judiciary has lost its courage, integrity, and commitment to justice.

The governor made the assertion yesterday, at the march past and parade event in commemoration of the 61st Independence of Nigeria that was held at Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Wike said that Nigeria, as a nation, had performed abysmally for 61 years and it was time to quickly muster measures to rescue it from the wrong direction it was headed.

He recalled that the path to Nigeria’s independence was charted by patriotic, knowledgeable and compassionate leaders whose vision was to build a united, peaceful and prosperous black nation.

He said if subsequent leaders had continued on that path, the nation would have actualised the dream of making Nigeria lead Africa to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the civilised world within the shortest possible period.

“At independence, we were at par and even better in resource endowments and potential for development with our contemporaries like Malaysia, Singapore and several other countries.

“At independence and even now we are a nation blessed with very hardworking and resourceful people. Our youths are some of the smartest people in the world, doing great exploits, flying our flag and making us proud across the world in music, dance, acting, culture, arts, sports, academics and our unique expressions and community ways of life.

“But at 61, it does not seem to me that there is anything worthy of our celebrating except, perhaps, the fact that we have remained independent and managed to struggle with our existence for all these years.”

According to Wike, the worst happened to Nigeria with the military incursion and the country snapped and set itself on reverse course because of the unpatriotic pressure and frustrations that were exerted.

He said democracy was dismantled as a result, and the federal system distorted with politically inspired balkanisation that defined the country into inequitable and unviable and dependent states and local government areas.

The governor pointed out that the military also succeeded in creating so many fault lines and ocean of injustices, which have continued to blunt, hunt and debunk the basis of the nation’s existence as one indivisible country with one destiny.

“However, the restoration of democracy in 1999, after a protracted and bloody struggle and sacrifice, again, raised so much hope about the future of Nigeria and the aspirations of our people for a better deal from the government.

“With democracy, Nigerians expected the timeless values of the rule of law, judicial independence, inclusiveness, social justice, transparency and accountability to be the basis of governance and transformation.”

Wike opined that, after 61 years of independence and 22 years of unbroken democracy, it only seemed there was not much to be excited about Nigeria except the notional sense of independence and unity that had endured this long in the face of sustained fratricidal assaults to its existence.

He noted that in the last six years, from the year 2015, it was evident that most of the countries that started with Nigeria 61 years ago are far more advanced and developed with superlative standards of living for their people than Nigeria can boost of.

“In the last six years, our economy has been in tatters and gasping without any realistic hopes for meaningful recovery in the nearest future

“They therefore, told lies when they say that our economy is growing and doing well when no one is feeling the benefits of an improving economy, if any.

“Unable to mobilise sufficient domestic revenues, Nigeria is now one of the most indebted countries in the world, yet the federal government’s appetite for more loans remains high even as we are approaching the twilight of its tenure.

“The effect of this is to mortgage the progress and well-being of future generations of Nigerians with billions of debts burden in hard currencies.”

The governor asserted that what was required was requisite courage and commitment from leaders and every Nigerians to search and secure solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

The governor suggested a national dialogue that will lead to the emergence of a new peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria based on justice and equity.

“Above all, we must defend the basic structures of democracy and good governance by rising up to protect our right to free, fair and credible elections by demanding for the immediate incorporation of electronic voting and simultaneous transmission of results into our electoral system, which the nation’s electoral management body has repeatedly said, it has both the capacity, commitment and infrastructure to effect, if only the National Assembly would allow.”

Speaking further, the governor pointed out that the National Assembly stands condemned before God and the people of Nigeria should they fail to yield to the overwhelming demand by Nigerians for electronic transmission of election results.

According to him, it was not a matter of politics or sentiments, but a matter of the survival of the country, which is superior to all other considerations.

Recounting the success of his administration in Rivers State, Wike asserted that because of the belief in one Nigeria, the state would never cease to demand the remaking of the country to reflect true and fiscal federalism, devolution of more powers and resources to states and local governments.

Also, he said, there should be a total reformation of the repressive police system to allow for effective governor’s oversight, control and funding at the state level.

“We have spent the last six years laying the most concrete foundations for rapid economic growth and put the entire state on the path to a prosperous future.

“Our economy has grown far beyond the national average and is expected to accelerate even further in the coming years with the measures we have put in place, including fiscal discipline, improved revenue generation and massive provision of infrastructure as long as the nation maintains an appreciable level of macro-economic stability.”

Tambuwal Urges Nigerians to Be Optimistic

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to be optimistic despite the current challenges facing the country.

Tambuwal made the call yesterday in a state wide broadcast to mark this year’s Independence Day.

He said people should thank God for sparing their lives to witness another anniversary of the nation’s independence.

“It is indeed, with a mixture of joy and sadness that we are today celebrating Nigeria at 61.

“We reminisce, with nostalgia, on the potential and promise of our country at its birth and confidence about a better future. It is a path on which we were placed by our founding fathers whose trust in our capacity to reach our envisioned destination was not far-fetched,” Tambuwal said.

He added that the human and natural resources Nigeria was blessed with if they had been harnessed properly should have placed her in high pedestal in the comity of nations.

“We are, indeed, a people who individually and collectively possess all the attributes and qualities on a land so richly endowed as to confer on us the eligibility to proudly raise our heads among the comity of nations.”

He however said Nigeria was sadly being held back from reaching its true destiny by challenges that are mainly our own making.

“We are still grappling with difficulties in sustaining a true democratic order. Our economy, even without the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is in crises that are substantially caused by deficits in policy and lack of adherence to the rule of law.”

He lamented that the security situation in the country, the nation was in clear, present danger, as all parts of the country were ravaged by one form of insecurity or the other, “a sad situation that has inflicted upon us, heavy losses in lives and socioeconomic sustenance.”

According to him, the numerous crises had turned the country’s diversity from an endowment into a cause of division, saying Nigeria experiences a period of disunity unprecedented in its history.

“The hopes and vision of our founding fathers are however alive and remain realisable, in spite of the challenges. The recipe for reaching our desired destiny is coming together, as the one people that we truly are, to shame our detractors, repel their onslaught on our collective will, stand and advance as a nation.”

He stated that all patriotic Nigerians should work together to extricate the country from the murky waters of tribalism, sectionalism and other unpatriotic cleavages.

“It is, however, reassuring that our latent potentials and talents have made Nigerians eligible for prominent roles in international affairs, conferring on our citizens the leadership of respected global organisations,” the governor said.

He called on Nigerians to use the independence anniversary as a period of sober stock-taking and resolution on our individual and collective roles in this endeavour noting that the citizens should as a matter of survival, “determine the kind of leaders and followers our nation deserves and requires to take us out of the woods.”

The governor maintained that the nation, at this moment of its existence, does not need to pay the price for selfish individual or group agendas, saying Nigerians are not obligated to subordinate to the whims of primordial interests.

“The true interest of Nigerians is an order, founded on a strong and efficient system that will guarantee the protection of our lives and realisation of our individual and collective aspirations; a nationally inclusive arrangement that will ensure justice and fairness to all citizens,” he said.

“As governments make efforts to mitigate the senseless carnage, I wish to sound a note of caution against politicising or sectionalising the situation because insecurity respects no tribe, religion or region,” the governor added.

He said the situation called for concerted efforts from all citizens, to secure and make all parts of our country safe, as nothing meaningful could be achieved in any part of a society bedeviled by insecurity.

“Here in Sokoto State, we have not jettisoned the aspirations and wishes of our citizens in all facets. We have thus remained committed to providing the tangible and intangible dividends of democracy.

“While we are running an inclusive government in Sokoto State, our administration since 2015, has made measurable progress in education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, rural and human capital development,” he said.

The governor stressed that the country was celebrating its 61st independence in a very trying period of insecurity, in which many have lost their lives.

“I wish to, on behalf of the Government and people in Sokoto State, pray to Allah to forgive all of our departed, grant us fortitude for this bereavement and heal those undergoing treatment for injuries or ailments in a hospital or at home.

“As my heart goes to the areas affected in the state, I commend the security agencies in the state, our traditional institutions and all stakeholders, as we all work together towards addressing this challenge.

“I wish to reiterate the commitment of the Sokoto State Government to the fight against banditry and other crimes, through the provision of all possible support and assistance to both our security agencies and our citizens, who are affected by the sad development.”

Bayelsa Has Made Good Progress, Says Diri

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged Bayelsans to appreciate God for the creation of the state as it has witnessed remarkable development within the 25 years of its existence.

Governor Diri stated this yesterday in a statewide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day and Bayelsa State 25th anniversary, which was aired on all the major stations in Yenagoa.

The governor noted that although the state had not developed to the level it desired to be, it had witnessed appreciable growth in terms of human and infrastructure development compared to when it was part of the old Rivers State.

While calling on all sons and daughters of the state to close ranks and support his administration to move the state forward, Diri stressed that there was no other state they would call theirs, urging them to avoid acts that would pull the state backward.

While giving an overview of achievements of the state within 25 years of creation, the governor said Bayelsa now had established higher institutions that are producing quality graduates, constructed and dualised several roads linking seven local government areas as well as connected to the national grid and also has a functional airport, which commercial flight operations commenced on August 19, 2021.

He appreciated a former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, and the founding fathers of the state for making the dream of having a homogenous Ijaw state a reality.

He said: “Although we are not yet where we desire to be, we are however not where we used to be. I, therefore, urge you to continue to pray for your leaders, for peace of the land and support this administration so that we can together build the Bayelsa of our dreams.

“We are monolithic and should not sabotage ourselves. We have nowhere else to call our homes.

“We salute the courage of the late General Sani Abacha, who proclaimed the creation of the only homogenous Ijaw state on this same day in the year of our Lord 1996. I also extend special appreciation to our heroes and founding fathers, whose remarkable acts of courage and heroism will forever be etched in our hearts and history.”

Describing the development of the state as steady, the governor thanked his predecessors for their developmental efforts, which his administration is building on, saying that ‘it is a demonstration of the fact that “team work makes the dream work.”

Diri expressed his administration’s resolve to transform the state to attain its status of the “Glory of All Lands.”

Let’s Rededicate Ourselves to Nigeria, Says Bauchi Gov

As the nation celebrated its 61st independence, Governor of Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appealed to Nigerians irrespective of their ethno-religious or political backgrounds to re-dedicate themselves to the country, be patriotic and above all continue to pray for a united and peaceful nation.

Governor Mohammed in a goodwill message to mark the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration yesterday, appealed “to all of us is to re-dedicate ourselves to our country, be patriotic and above all continue to pray to Almighty Allah to shower His Mercy and blessings on us so that we can continue to live in peace with one another and make our state and country great.”

According to him, “The 61st independence anniversary should be used to reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of this country. As we reflect on the virtues of our heroes, we should use this auspicious occasion to emulate them and ensure that their labour shall not be in vain.

“Sixty-one years ago, when the colonial masters were leaving, there was skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves. Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite ourselves towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.”

He lamented that “Like many other countries, Nigeria has in the process of its growth experienced a lot of turbulence in the last 61 years. We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth.

“The long period of military involvement in the political spectrum of our country had seriously retarded the evolution of democracy and its inherent benefits. It is, however, gladdening that today democracy has found its roots in the country.

“The dividends of democracy are manifest and the citizens are happy. We in Bauchi State have taken a multi-dimensional approach to all the developmental projects which resulted in success all round, particularly in infrastructural development. In line with the mandate given to us by the people, we are making efforts to provide the necessary infrastructure needed for the development of the state,” the governor said.

To this end, he said that the government has been constructing rural and urban roads networks across the state, amounting to billions of naira. Some of these roads are on-going, while most of them have been completed and put to use. We have also executed several other projects in the areas of education, agriculture, health, housing and water supply.

“As you are aware, the North-east region of which Bauchi State is part has for the last one decade faced insurgency by Boko Haram. Other parts of the country are also facing their share of insecurity in the form of banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. As a responsible and responsive government, we have taken measures in collaboration with security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people by swiftly addressing any form of security challenge,” the governor said.

He assured the people that security would continue to be top on his government’s priority so that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state was sustained.

“We are not unmindful of the present hardship being experienced as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy. Let me assure you that we shall continue to take palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effect of the hardship on the people.

“To this end, we have introduced the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme which has already been launched in some local governments. It will soon be launched in the remaining local governments. As soon as we put our acts together, we shall move out of it. We should however note that nobody will develop our state for us. We must do it ourselves.

Nasarawa Gives N5,000 Each to 3,800 Poor Citizens Monthly

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said the state had been giving the sum of N5,000 monthly to each of the 3,800 selected poor citizens across the state under the domesticated Nasarawa State Cash Transfer Scheme.

Governor Sule disclosed this in Lafia on the occasion of the celebration of the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence and the 25th anniversary of the creation of Nasarawa State.

According to Sule, “we have domesticated the Nasarawa State Cash Transfer Scheme, aimed at improving the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable and the indigent citizens of the state.

“Through this scheme, government is giving the sum of N5,000 only monthly to each of the 3,800 beneficiaries selected from across the 13 local government and 17 development areas of the state. We intend to scale up this number in view of its impact on poverty alleviation.”

On agriculture, the governor said the state had also keyed into the National Livestock Transformation Plan of the federal government.

“This is aimed at transforming the agricultural sector to ensure sustainable food security and value-chain addition, as well as finding a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herders clashes.

“We have already launched the commencement of the implementation project in the Awe Grazing Reserve, which is the first in the country.

“In addition, there are eight other grazing reserves in the state located in Keana, Lafia, Doma, Wamba, Nasarawa and Karu Local Government Areas ready for the second phase of the ranching project,” He added.

The governor informed that the state had also domesticated the Community Policing initiative of the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, which was complementing the efforts of the conventional security agencies in the state.

Sule concluded: “We also enacted a law which largely contributed to the establishment of the Nasarawa State Volunteer Guard otherwise tagged the Vigilante.”

Fayemi, Senators Harp on Unity, Warns Against Secession

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday described Nigeria as “an unfinished business which each generation will continue to work at.”

This is as the 51 Senators from Southern Nigeria under the umbrella body of Southern Senators Forum, have insisted that a united and indivisible Nigeria remained the best option that could profit all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity, religious and political inclinations.

Fayemi who stated at the occasion to mark the country’s 61st Independence Day, said Nigerians must renew commitments to the task of nation building and to begin to set objectives that would usher in a new direction on the journey of national development.

Governor Fayemi restated the commitment of his administration to the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

He said: “Let me also pay tribute to the founding leadership of the state who gave the leadership that ensured that the state was founded on a solid rock. Special tribute to Late Col. Inuwa Bawa, the pioneer military administrator whose task it was to start a new state without a previous experience of how to start a new state.

“We remember with profound gratitude the role of Navy Captain Atanda Yusuf who midwifed the state through transition to democratic order. Immense thanks to Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON the first democratically elected Governor of the state, for his service to the state. We acknowledge his historic role as a pathfinder and pioneer of many of the enduring state institutions of today. We thank Mr. Peter Ayodele Fayose for his contributions to various aspects of Ekiti growth and development.

“I also pay tribute to Chief Olusegun Oni for his service to our state as governor. Our state is also grateful to the memory of Late Major General Adetunji Idowu Olurin for his stabilising role at a moment of political uncertainty in the state.

“We acknowledge other leaders who have led the state at various times such as: Late Chief Friday Aderemi, Rt. Hon. Tope Ademiluyi and Rt. Hon. Idowu Odeyemi. May God continue to water the seed of service that you all planted in our dear State.”

The Senators also congratulated Ekiti, Ebonyi and Bayelsa states on the celebrations of their 25 years of creation by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, lauding the giant strides the past and present leaders have made in the midst of pessimism that confronted them at inception.

The political leaders applauded the country’s founding fathers like Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello, for jettisoning ethnic and religious cards and put the country’s above such narrow sentiments culminating in Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960.

“As fallible as our founding fathers were, they led us with finesse, patriotism, commitment and ultimately with the fear of God. Material acquisition, ethnicity and political affiliations were not the prime target, but national interest and lives of the commoners.

“As incurable optimists, we hold that unflagging view that Nigeria can still be great again. We are making some giant strides that if well complemented would yield results that can lift us up, but this may be a mirage as long as the menace of insecurity and economic challenges abound and expand in leaps and bounds,” the forum warned.

