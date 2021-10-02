Lagos Commences Closed Camping of 260 Athletes

6th National Youths Games

After series of training, trials by 33 sports association and screening of selected athletes by the Lagos State Sports Commission, the commission has concluded plans of moving the athletes and coaches to closed camping ahead of the 6th National Youths Games scheduled to hold on October 10-20, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Lagos State athletes will be camped at Anglican House Hostel, Bariga, from Sunday, October 3, after which the camp will be closed on October 10 and the athletes will leave for Ilorin, Kwara State on the same day.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar stated that Lagos State will participate at the Youths Games with only its best athletes who are all under 15 as stipulated by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

“We are going to the 6th National Youths Games in Ilorin with fit and prepared athletes who are ready to represent Lagos State.

“We are camping 260 athletes who are to participate in 33 sports, which are Athletics, Deaf Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Canoeing, Chess, Cycling, Darts, Fives, Gymnastics, Golf, Judo, Karate, Scrabble, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table -Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Ayo, Kokowa. Others are ; Weightlifting, Wrestling, Wushu Kung-fu, Para Athletics, Para Table-Tennis, Handball, Volleyball, Football, Hockey and Rugby. Gafaar added.

He encourages athletes, coaches and all other officials to be in the camp to embrace unity and work together for the success of the camp activities, assuring that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have provided all the necessary logistics for the camping and the needed fund for the execution of the National Youths Games proper in Ilorin.

It would be recalled that Team Lagos placed 2nd at the 5th edition of the National Youths Games in Ilorin in September 2019.

