Klitschko Fancies Joshua to Bounce Back after Usyk’s Loss

Wladimir Klitschko believes old rival Anthony Joshua can “overcome the challenge” of defeat to regain a world heavyweight title.

Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk last weekend, which was a major blow to his hopes of facing WBC champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed title fight.

“We have seen AJ challenged,” said his former opponent Klitschko.

‘Joshua wants the rematch with Usyk!’

“I remember my time. I lost two fights within [13 months in 2003 and 2004].

“To bounce back? To eventually become one of the longest reigning champions?

“AJ can still have his time, absolutely. It is all about how to overcome the challenge.”

Klitschko retired after an epic fight against Anthony Joshua in 2017

Klitschko first lost to Ross Purrity in 1998, but became a world champion until he was shockingly stopped by Corrie Sanders, and again by Lamon Brewster.

He then went undefeated for the next 11 years, reinventing his style and ferociously keeping the IBF, WBA and WBO titles while his brother Vitali held the WBC belt.

Klitschko’s reign was ended by Tyson Fury in 2015 before he was beaten by Joshua in their sensational Wembley Stadium classic.

He retired with 64 wins and five losses as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.

Klitschko said about his fellow Ukrainian who beat Joshua: “Usyk made history.

“Since 2012, I watched Usyk winning his gold and I watched AJ winning his gold.

“Usyk has been undefeated for such a long time, winning all the titles as a cruiserweight and now with the heavyweights.”

