Kia Sonet Arrives Nigeria in Style

By Bennett Oghifo

The urban and athletic Sonet has arrived Nigeria and poised to revolutionize the sub-compact SUV segment. Designed to be bold and unforgettable, the Sonet boasts of key features that place it in a league of its own within the compact SUV segment. Customers can now visit their Kia online platforms or in-person at the showrooms to learn more about the model and book a test drive.

With multiple powertrain options, the new Sonet’s impressive features come encapsulated in a modern exterior, making the Sonet the latest addition to Kia’s award-winning SUV family. With a dynamic stance in a confident and compact body, the Sonet includes a fresh interpretation of Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, ‘heartbeat’ LED DRLs (daytime running lights), and a stylish front skid plate beneath.

Kia first unveiled the Sonet concept in Delhi, India, during the Auto Expo 2020. Within a year, Kia has taken a concept to reality, bringing the future closer to customers. The all-new Sonet incorporates Kia’s DNA of emotive styling along with a premium appeal, which creates a strong presence on road.

Boasting multiple segment-first features that offer the ultimate driving experience for customers, the Sonet provides comfort, convenience, and safety. Fitted with the largest and the best in class 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD, the Sonet also comes with other smart features such as multi-drive & traction modes, and grip control for automatic models.

Designed around the driver with a well laid-out, intuitive infotainment and cluster interface, the Sonet was built taking into consideration the end user’s experience, harbouring functional qualities in every inch of its ergonomic space.

“Kia has manufactured a vision inspired by our young, ingenious customers who crave simplicity and seamlessness in their lives. The Sonet delivers on features that are simply not found in models belonging to the same compact SUV category. Packed with first-in-class, purposeful features and technologies. Our Nigeria customers will find in the Sonet a smart companion to navigate the needs of life,” said Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director/CEO, Kia Nigeria.

Under the hood, the Sonet comes with multiple powertrain options which can be customised to suit the requirements of the driver. An efficiently powered gasoline engine –the Sonet also offers its 1.5-liter MPI engine with the six-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Motors keenly prioritises customer safety. As a result, more than two-thirds of the Sonet’s body consists of high strength and advanced high strength steel, which creates a robust yet lightweight structure. Kia has ensured that every drive with the Sonet is as hassle free and safe as possible, thanks to a rigorous set of measures created in line with Kia’s pillars of safety.

To match the needs of a wide array of customer preferences, the Sonet will be available in a dual trim concept that includes a sporty GT-Line trim. Enhancing the Sonet’s athletic and energetic appeal, the GT-Line models offer sportiness both inside and out. Customers who are looking for a sharp, dynamic road presence have the choice to opt for this trim.

“Built through synthesising customer insight, Kia has formulated the Sonet, a compact SUV design built to world-leading standards, pioneering segment-leading features, and design that naturally nestles itself into the increasingly demanding urban lives of individuals” said, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria.

The Sonet is now available in Nigeria at all Kia Showrooms. Customers can contact their nearest Kia outlet to know more about the Sonet.

