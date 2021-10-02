Gokelet: I Don’t Believe in Competition, I Just Want to Make Quality Music

The continued boom being experienced in the music industry is constantly giving birth to new music acts who are gearing up to show the world that they are ready to change the music narrative. With the continued rise of Afrobeat in the world of music, other genres of African music are also beginning to gain prominence as singer, Gokelet, looks to champion Afrofeel.

Fast-rising singer, Gokelet, born Oyegoke Yusuf, started out as an Afrobeats singer but appears to be evolving in the kind of sound he puts out for music fans. With the music industry constantly demanding a new sound and vibe from its acts, Gokelet said he’s revved up to change the narrative and create a unique brand of music that does not only make people want to dance but help them get along with whatever struggle life throws at them.

He calls his style Afrofeel and he seems to have mastered his game as he says he would reveal much about his style in his upcoming music projects, which starts with an EP.

Speaking with R, Gokelet, who already has multiple singles under his belt, including a hit collaboration with Reminisce, disclosed that he intends to make his forthcoming project based on the Afrofeel genre.

He added that despite the competition in the music industry, he doesn’t believe he has to try to outshine anybody but to focus on making quality music. “Afrofeel was derived from Afrobeat. It is an infusion of Afropop, Afro R&B and Afrobeat. This is the new direction for my sound and my forthcoming EP.” He stated.

