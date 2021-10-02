Geely Nigeria Sponsors Silverbird’s MBGN Pageant 2021

Bennett Oghifo

Global Auto company, Geely Motors, proudly brought to Nigeria by Mikano International, partnered with the Silverbird Group as the official car sponsor of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.

Geely’s partnership with MBGN – Nigeria’s leading pageant platform where its finalists automatically become representatives at international pageants like Miss World and Miss Universe – aligns with the brand’s ethos and expertise at designing cars that embody elegance, sophistication and most importantly, reliability. In its capacity as sponsor, Geely Nigeria, with full support from Mikano International, enthralled the MBGN contestants to two days of unforgettable fun, commencing with a vibrant motorcade on the 12th of September and ending on an extra high note with some beach fun the next day.

The motorcade event was aimed at showing the MBGN contestants, who were selected from across Nigeria, around the host city of Lagos, and also give the ladies, and their accompanying Silverbird crew, a first-hand feel of Geely’s array of hi-tech vehicles. The twenty-one car strong convoy, embarked on a tour of Lagos’ suburbs, taking off from Geely Nigeria’s flagship showroom on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island and passing through pertinent locations like the home of Silverbird (MBGN’s organisers)- on Ahmadu Bello way and Eko Hotel and Suites, (the venue for the crowning event) on Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island. The convoy of Geely cars, featured all three models in Geely Nigeria’s current lineup: the iconic Emgrand 7, the X7 Sport SUV and the recently launched Coolray crossover SUV.

Following a successful motorcade parade, the MBGN contestants were hosted to a day of music, games and fun at Moist Beach club, Victoria Island by the Geely-Mikano team. The beach event was graced by entertainment industry favourites and friends of the Geely-Mikano family, including, Don Jazzy, rave of the moment- Ayra Starr, comedian- Sydney Talker, Cubana chief priest, Guy Murray Bruce; President Silverbird Group, amongst others. The girls were split into four teams representing features of Geely cars; Safety, Hi-Tech, Power and Design, and they engaged in various team activities including a volleyball tournament.

The culmination of the two days of fun, was ultimately fulfilled on the 18th of September at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, when Miss Abuja, Oluchi Madubuike; a certified nursing practitioner was crowned the MBGN 2021 and also the holder of the title- Miss World Nigeria 2021. The MBGN queen was presented with the keys to a brand new Emgrand7 by Ralph Haidar, the National Sales and Brand Manager, Mikano (Motors Division). Haidar reiterated Geely-Mikano’s commitment to supporting women empowerment in Nigeria, when he addressed the contestants by stating, “today you’re the most beautiful girls in Nigeria, tomorrow you will be the most beautiful entrepreneurs, artistes, politicians, mothers of Nigeria and Africa and the world.” He also spoke about how Geely Nigeria, through Mikano international, is proud to be associated with the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria platform, a prestigious and reputable brand that has successfully groomed young Nigerian ladies into icons of beauty and intellect.

The beautiful and brilliant Miss World Nigeria 2021 is the latest addition to the growing list of celebrated members of the Geely- Mikano family and in the wake of the crowning event, she was accompanied by members of the Silverbird team, led by Mr Guy Murray- Bruce, to visit Geely’s flagship showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos for the official handover ceremony of her stunning Geely Emgrand 7. They were all received warmly by the Geely-Mikano team and she exclaimed after inspecting the car, “I love it, I can’t wait to be riding in my new car” and further expressed her gratitude to Geely-Mikano and of course the Silverbird Group for the “amazing opportunity.”

