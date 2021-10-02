Dynamic Sisters Touching Lives

people

Seven unique friend based in Ogun State are impacting lives across the Gateway State in unique ways. They are the Dynamic Diamond Sisters. These “girls” are already changing the economic and political landscape of Ogun State, writes Segun Adebowale

In the fervent and unbridled desire to impact lives by serving humanity, seven unique friends, who share similar passions, ideas and a desire to positively affect the lives of people, especially at the grass-roots, decided that the effect of a collective humane drive will foster a better society. These sisters, joined by years of mutual cooperation, also believe collective humane drive is likely to have a bigger effect than individual effort. This believes birthed the charity called The Dynamic Diamond Sisters.

A Non-Governmental Organisation and political interest group, the Dynamic Diamond Sisters was formed in 2017, to share, galvanize and promote ideas for the socio-economic, educational, cultural and political development of Ogun State.

Led by businesswoman and beauty entrepreneur Mrs Adebisi Olaotan, the Dynamic Diamond Sisters has within the four years of its existence remarkably etched footprints in the sands of the state that accentuate the very essence of its vision; identifying the enormous potentials, opportunities and possibilities within the great state and unflinchingly determined to contribute to transforming these into tangible social and economic benefits to people of the state.

The achievements so far by the DDS are quite impressive for the short number of years of its operation, with each success serving as a springboard for delving into yet another area of service. These milestones include a consistent medical outreach programme tagged “Ilera Loro”, meaning health is wealth, an initiative that has provided free diagnosis and treatment of medical ailments to people across five local government areas; vocational trainings for women especially widows and their children; financial empowerment to establish skills acquired during training and empowering market women with start-up funds or additional capital for their businesses and Covid-19 pandemic palliatives such as cooked meals, raw foods, clothing and cash aid.

At a time when the global economy is trying to rise from the doldrums visited it by the Covid-19 pandemic, it must be said that the DDS is one entity that is responding well in that direction, helping to fill the gaps created by the crisis. By its programmes and initiatives, the group is a model of the kind of collective undertaking that could be embraced by people of like minds and passion across virtually every field of interest or endeavour which has the potential of acting as a catalyst for enhancing political participation, employment, economic growth and development, thereby fulfilling the federal government’s development goals and by extension, the MDG’s.

Committed to its vision, which stands in tandem with the mandate of the present government in the state to turn its economic fortunes, the group will soon embark on new projects with the indigent masses at the core: Another phase of its medical outreach in at least five more local governments before the end of the year; poverty alleviation programmes in all local government areas of Ogun state; pipe borne water in the rural areas; renovation of schools in selected local governments and renovation of the wings of some hospitals in five local governments.

In the next five years, the DDS has projections to build upon its achievement over the years that would focus on more medical outreach; youth empowerment; poverty alleviation programme for widows; sinking boreholes in more rural areas; scholarship programmes for orphans

Currently with a membership strength of seven members and 125 support members, the Dynamic Diamond Sisters, as its name infers, is propped and guided by integrity and sound moral values, which informs its dynamism and the basis upon which its membership criteria are hinged. These are being emphatic, an indigene of or married to an indigene of Ogun State, gainfully employed, must not have been convicted of any crime, must not be a bankrupt, must be of good repute, must be ready and willing to give compassionately and must be willing to serve even at the expense of their comfort.

The Dynamic Diamond Sisters is an NGO with a clear focus and direction and to buttress its credibility, has as its Grand Patron no other than the very visionary and people-oriented governor Dapo Abiodun. Doubling up in that position is Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola-Yayi, while the First Lady of the state, Bamidele Abiodun and Temitope Adeola, wife of Senator Adeola are the Grand matrons of the Group.

The patrons of the DDS are Honorable Babatunde Olaotan(HBO) and Hon. Owolabi Kola-Balogun(OKB) with Deputy Governor of the state Engr Noimot Salako Oyedele as Matron.

The Dynamic Diamond Sisters are Adebisi Olubukola Olaotan, well known for her Arewa line of beauty products; Emiola Yetunde Juliana, a fashion and beauty expert of repute; Fagbote Titilope Oreoluwa, a legal icon passionately creating value and uplifting humanity; Bukola Falade-Akinyan, a name synonymous with the unique ability to translate plain event venues into scintillating sights; Adesola Okunseinde, an entrepreneur with a keen eye for investment opportunities; Akinroye Bolanle Muibat, a businesswoman and CEO of Mimi Mother and Child Wardrobe; and Kazeem Khadijat Oritoke of 3Gs Events & Parties.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

