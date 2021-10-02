Aero Contractors Takes Delivery of Two Airbus 320

By Kasim Sumaina

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company has taken delivery of two Airbus 320 from Heston Airline based in Lithuania.

The two aircraft touched down the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and was immediately received by the Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, along with other senior executives of the airline.

Mahmood while speaking to the press at the sidelines of the event said, “We are pleased to secure the two aircraft through House of Five A’s which will boost our fleet and give us the much needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market, while making us more efficient and offer more comfort to our customers.”

He added that the aircraft was the first of its kind in the Nigerian market, stating: “These new generation aircraft are suitable to our operations in this market. We have established an excellent relationship with the lessors and the financier and we are looking forward to a stronger relationship between both parties.”

Aero Contractors is currently in Receivership by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

