Customers to Enjoy More Sports Content from DStv Play Packages

Hate him or like him, Cristiano Ronaldo would go down as one of the best football players in the history of the game. The Manchester United forward now has 111 international goals, breaking the record of 109 goals previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei.

If you missed that action, you need to look for a replay of that iconic match of Portugal against Ireland. After missing an early penalty in the first half and trailing by a goal, Ronaldo worked his magic, scoring crucial two goals in the dying minutes to hand Portugal the win.

With the return of the Premier League and other football leagues across Europe including the UEFA Europa League, customers are in for premium entertainment from DStv.

It is no longer news that DStv Nigeria recently introduced new and revamped DStv business packages that contain specially curated content to suit various businesses.

The three business packages are DStv Work, DStv Play and DStv Stay. Each package is tailored to suit the particular needs of offices, bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and so on.

The essence of this, Head of DStv Business, Abayomi Famakinwa explains in an interview, is to tailor content to specific customers to enhance their experience. Instead of having to watch a wide array of content, these new DStv business packages now give you what you want based on business customers’ needs and preferences.

The DStv Work package offers the latest news headlines from around the world, sports, weather updates and other work-related entertainment. The goal here is to set the tone for a stimulating work environment and keep everyone well informed. The Work packages are best suited for offices, banks and other corporate organisations.

The DStv Play package is best suited for businesses such as pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses. These packages enhance the guest’s experience and ensure that they are always entertained with their favourite sports programmes and other first-class entertainment.

The DStv Stay packages are suited for hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, B&B and serviced apartments. Giving each guest – whether a kid, adult or elder – a memorable in-room experience due to the vast array of channels available to them during their stay.

For public viewing centres, pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses owners, this is the best time to activate value for customers on the DStv play packages with tons of rewarding content to choose from especially in the world of sports.

This year, the world of football witnessed some of the biggest transfers of the decade. Ronaldo moved back to his boyhood club, Manchester United for €20 million, and Messi moved to Paris Saint-German for a slightly higher amount of €30 million.

The implication of this move is something customers are dying to experience in anticipation at their favourite viewing spot. This new season, we cannot wait to witness the Manchester derby of Manchester United against Manchester City with Ronaldo in the mix.

Of course, another derby to look out for is the northwest derby between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Now that Messi is away from being the point man in the El Clasico, would the trio of Hazard, Benzema and Bale rise to rival Barcelona’s front three? How will Juventus fare with Ronaldo out of play?

Lovers of the beautiful game can get answers to these questions when they catch up with the games on SuperSport on the DStv Play package over the weekend at their favourite pub.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the business is all about the customer’s experience, and the greatest motivation for the team is to offer more value for money.

