Bunmi Obakoya Bags Woman of the Year Award

For society lady, business woman and philanthropist, Bunmi Obakoya, it is double celebration as she was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Ecole De Techniciens Superieurs Du Benin (Ecotes University Cotonou Benin Republic) at the 10th convocation ceremony of the frontline private university. Her businesses, Simply Casuals and Diffuser Lut Nigeria have grown successfully over the years and helped build her brand into one of excellence and exceptional service.

According to a statement by the council of the university in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, Obakoya was conferred with the Doctor Honoris Causa Award for her exemplary leadership role.

“We recognise her overt, credible and exemplary leadership role among her people and which in turn made them to repose their trust in you to represent them at an exalted position. Managing people is a herculean and daunting task which requires humility, wisdom, commitment, selflessness, sacrifice and passion to be able to achieve positive and sustainable development for those leadership are being provided for.

Based on these distinguishing features and her achievements, she qualifies for this honour and the council has decided to bestow this special award on her.”

This latest development came on the heels of a recent award as the Woman Of The Year from international organisation, African International Women Pacesetters (AFRIWP). The organiser of the award, Champion Family International recognised, Obakoya for her outstanding contribution in the field of entrepreneurship, politics and philanthropy courtesy of her Non-Governmental Organisation, Bunmi Obakoya Foundation. She was consequently named as the Champion Family International Brand Ambassador for 2021.

Expressing appreciation she shared, “I will continue to support women and humanity because women are champions; I believe that women have a great role to play in the building of our nation and deserve all the support that they can get. Remember the saying that if you educate a woman, you build a nation. I thank the organisers of this award ceremony, I do not know them until I got an SMS that I have been nominated and eventually, I won. This award will galvanize me to even do more.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

